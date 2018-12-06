RV Travel Newsletter Issue 897
Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 18th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily...
RV Daily Tips Issue 1107
May 23, 2019 Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and small-space living tips from the pros,...
RV Daily Tips Issue 1106
May 22, 2019 Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and small-space living tips from the pros,...
See wild RV ride of stolen motorhome via live TV
Here's a short highlight of a long police chase recorded from the air of a stolen motorhome that had been purchased with a stolen...
Another RV Horror Story, again about Camping World
Dear editor, LETTER TO THE EDITOR We are in our 60s and wanted a smaller camper. We were going to get a travel trailer and then...
Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, May 24, 2019
The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene and the staff of RVtravel.comDISCLAIMER: Information is...
State park campgrounds – full to the seams
By Russ and Tiña De MarisA few days ago we received an electronic newsletter from Washington State Parks. The writers eagerly pointed to the...
The future of RVing is not necessarily pretty
By Chuck Woodbury EDITOR I saw it coming, RVing as it is today. That was 20 years ago.What I envisioned was not simply bigger and better...
Is a “plug” or “liquid sealant” an acceptable tire repair?
RV Tire Safety with RV tire expert Roger MarbleI got a reply to a post in an RV Forum regarding the use of a "plug...
Livin’ Lite recalls some RVs for blocked escape windows
Livin' Lite Recreational Vehicles is recalling 659 model year 2013-2017 Camplite and 2014-2017 Bearcat travel trailers. One of the exit windows may be blocked...
RV Electricity – Surge protector types and what they each do
By Mike SokolHey Mike, I'm looking at purchasing a surge protector for my RV and there seems to be a big difference in price. Many...
RV Electricity – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): Is it OK to use a 90-degree...
By Mike SokolWelcome to my J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session, a weekly column where I answer your basic electrical questions. If you're a newbie...
RV Electricity: How much generator do I need?
By Mike SokolDear Mike (and the RV Electricity Group), I hope this is not off topic. A question about generators. The on-board generator in my...
Did you buy an extended warranty from Camping World?
There's buzz that Camping World is in financial trouble and could go bankrupt. Its stocked has dropped from $46.08 on December 4, 2017, to...
Traveling Solo with Margo: RV driving schools
By Margo Armstrong At last, the perfect RV materializes. Now what? Just looking at it sends chills down your back. Sitting in the driver's seat...
RVer radio host Alan Warren takes some heat
Our friend and radio talk show host Alan Warren gets ripped by an angry viewer. Then he talks about companies that can be hired...
Did you sleep in your RV last night? If so, where?
If you're in your RV now and not sitting at home before your next trip, would you please tell us where you spent last...
What we learned about you last week (May 4-10)
By Emily Woodbury It's been a record 80 degrees in Seattle all week (OK, maybe 75 degrees some days, but still!) and us Seattleites are...
REV Group recalls some Flair, Holiday Rambler motorhomes
REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2019 Fleetwood Flair and Holiday Rambler Admiral motorhomes. The generator exhaust pipe placement exits the motorhome within...
Jayco recalls some trailers: Fresh water tank could fall off
Jayco, Inc. is recalling certain 2019 Jay Flight TF travel trailers, model 32RLOK. The supports for the fresh water tank may be too thin,...
Western Views: Farming has a long history in the West
By Len Wilcox WESTERN VIEWSThe mysterious cliff dwellings in the American Southwest are fascinating places. They are historical registers that teach us just a little...
RV Industry brags about defeating RV lemon laws
May 20, 2019 — The RV Industry Association released a video today listing its accomplishments in 2018, which included victories in defeating RV lemon...
Western Views: Are there diamonds in California?
By Len Wilcox WESTERN VIEWSCalifornia is famous for its gold in the Sierra Nevada, just as Nevada is renowned for its silver bonanza and Montana...
Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, May 17, 2019
The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene and the staff of RVtravel.comDISCLAIMER: Information is...
Laugh of the day: Peekaboo parrot
By Chuck Woodbury ROADSIDE JOURNAL If you don't laugh when watching this 23-second video, then you have no sense of humor. Watch as this parrot plays...
My dream of joining the circus
By Chuck Woodbury ROADSIDE JOURNAL I came across a book recently about "Running Away With the Circus." But what it was really about was running away from one's...
Did we save another RVer’s life?
By Chuck Woodbury We write a lot on RVtravel.com about RV electrical safety. Our resident expert Mike Sokol is the nation's authority on the subject....