10 Best-selling products from Amazon on RVtravel.com in July

#1 Glow-in-the-dark-tape

If you haven’t used glow-in-the-dark tape yet, give it a try! This one is the best – it will stay lit until sunrise (and charges up in under 30 minutes) and it’s waterproof!

#2 Groove gap cleaning tool keeps bugs, dirt and grime out of windows and doors

This small, handheld groove gap cleaner cleans windows, sliding doors, shower door tracks, oven and sink gaps and more. This two-part gadget has a scraper, for scraping up debris and dirt, and a brush, for brushing it away! The elevated handle has finger grips for an easy hold. If it gets dirty, wash it with soap and water and it’s just like new. Learn more or order.

#3 Mini stick-on button lamps are perfect for RV’s dark spaces

You can get your own 6-pack of these button lamps here for less than $10. They are worth it!

#4 Bureau of Land Management Camping

Working in partnership with The Ultimate Public Campground Project, this new guide describes 1,142 camping areas managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in 11 Western states. RVers who “boondock” on public lands — usually far from the crowds — will find this book very useful. Read more.

#4 RV Camping in Corps of Engineers Parks

This very popular guide lists and describes RV-friendly camping areas operated by the Corps of Engineers. This guide is perfect for RV travelers because all of the hike-in, boat-in and tent-only camping areas are not included, which makes it easy to find the campgrounds that can accommodate RVs. Corps of Engineers Parks are considered by many RVers to be the best public campgrounds in the USA. Read more.

#5 We ended the poopy smell with this black tank treatment

TankTechsRx smells plant-like or agrarian. It works, and the claim of it being safe for the environment satisfied us 100 percent after rereading Dr. Poop’s black magic cocktail has been used in the testing of 10,000 sights with fiber optic camera, further confirmed by the U.S. EPA as to the outcome.

#6 Are quick-release hose connectors worth having? Oh, yeah!

Setting up in an unexpected downpour of rain may be all it takes for quick-release hose connectors to become one of your favorite RV gadgets. Do you use them?

#7 Nature’s Willow Bug Bite Balm

This bug bite balm is perfect to keep in your pocket or purse. It’s small and lightweight, and the itch goes away almost immediately.

#8 Reusable Bamboo paper towels – good for the environment and wallet!

At first glance, you’d have no idea these weren’t regular paper towels – they look just like it! But these “paper” towels are made from bamboo and are 100% reusable. These washable towels are unbleached and chlorine-free with no added dyes or fragrances. One roll of these will replace almost 85 rolls of regular paper towels – wow! Buy a two-pack here, and save money for months (even years!) to come.

#9 2022 Rand McNally Motor Carriers’ Atlas

The 2022 Rand McNally Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas is hot off the press, barely a week old now. This is the atlas that truckers rely on to plan their routes. It helps them get “there” the fastest while avoiding roads where they could get stuck with turns too tight or bridges too low to fit through without shaving off their roofs.

#10 Easily clean those stubborn bugs off your RV

The Microfiber Mesh Bug and Tar Sponge has millions of tiny fibers embedded in the microfiber cloth that grabs and holds the dust and dirt. It is so effective it even cleans without chemicals, saving both time and money. The secret of this sponge lies in its unique, double-layer microfiber mesh. Older nylon bug sponges can harm your clear coat, but this one is completely paint safe. Learn more or order.