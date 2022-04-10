10-year policy stops RVer from getting RV serviced where he bought it

Steve Salzman wasn’t expecting a problem when he called the service department at the Wisconsin RV dealership where he had purchased his RV in 2010. After all, he just wanted the wheel bearings on his Keystone Passport 199ML repacked.

But Salzman found that the dreaded 10-year policy owners of “classic” RVs sometimes experience at campgrounds also extends to some dealerships.

Salzman, who purchased his trailer from the dealership 12 years ago when it was called Burlington RV Superstore in Sturtevant, Wisconsin, was told that the service department no longer accepts appointments for rigs manufactured before 2012.

The new policy changes things

The new 10-year policy was put in place eight months ago when Burlington RV Superstore was sold to the huge Lazydays RV Corporation. The dealership is now called Lazydays RV of Milwaukee.

Salzman told RVtravel.com that he has routinely taken his RV back to the Wisconsin dealership for service over the years and never had a problem. On April 7, he tried to call the dealership’s service department to make an appointment. After a dizzying series of phone calls and call transfers, he found himself talking to personnel at a Lazydays RV’s nationwide call center. A call center worker informed Salzman that he wouldn’t be receiving any services due to the age of his rig.

“I was told ‘no.’” Salzman told RVtravel.com. “They said that my camper was too old. Nothing older than 10 years allowed, regardless of where it was purchased.”

RVtravel.com phoned Lazydays

RVTravel.com tried the same telephone trail as Salzman on April 8. We, too, ended up at the Lazydays RV’s national call center and an employee there did confirm that Lazydays RV does have a nationwide policy limiting service appointments to rigs manufactured after 2012.

In fact, we found out that it’s impossible to directly call a Lazydays RV dealership and talk directly with personnel there to book your service appointment. All service requests are channeled to the Lazydays RV national call center.

The call center employee did transfer our media request to Emma Falbo, the general services manager at the Lazydays RV of Milwaukee dealership. Falbo confirmed that the new 10-year policy was put in place after Lazydays RV took over last fall. She also said the dealership’s previous policy (prior to the sale to Lazydays RV) had limited service to rigs newer than 15 years old. That explains why Salzman hadn’t had previous service problems with his 2010 RV.

Possible reasons

Falbo said she wasn’t aware of the exact reasons for the Lazydays policy, but suspected they were tied to both pandemic-driven supply chain issues as well as issues finding discontinued parts for older RVs.

“It’s frustrating,” said Salzman. He’s now in search of other RV dealerships or repair shops that don’t enforce an age limit on RVs they service.

It’s likely that repair opportunities for older RVs will only decrease as record numbers of new recreation vehicles roll off assembly lines, and eventually fill available service bays across the country.

##RVT1047b