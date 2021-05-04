12 ways to support your favorite campground

By Gail Marsh

Do you have a favorite campground? Maybe it’s a state or national park. Or maybe it’s an RV park close to home that your family visits as often as possible. No matter what kind of campground (government-owned, franchised camp, church camp, or privately-owned) you can make a positive difference. You can help ensure that your favorite park will survive to be appreciated years from now. Here are 12 ways you can support your favorite campground:

Give back monetarily

Almost every campground can use some financial support. You can give money (in any amount) for general upkeep, special projects, and more. Not sure where your money can do the most good? Just ask the camp ranger, manager, or director!

Think about designating a specific amount of cash to be given to your favorite park. Then have that amount and specific park noted in your will.

Work to secure donations for special camp projects.

Give back physically

Ask the camp director if there are ways you can physically help the camp. For example, if you have a special skill (e.g., construction, landscaping, hospitality) you can volunteer to put your skills to work.

When visiting your favorite camp, keep your campsite clean and neat. Follow the camp’s rules and defend them to people who criticize (in a pleasant way, of course).

Post favorable reviews on your camp’s website, Facebook, and other social media platforms.

Refer the camp to friends, neighbors, and co-workers. Share the camp’s “Welcome Packet” with others (if available).

Offer to help update the camp’s website, if you have the necessary skills.

Send a written note of thanks to the camp host and/or owner. Tell them how much the camp has meant to you and/or your family.

Help with reconstruction if a natural disaster hits (e.g., tornado, flood).

Always be on the lookout for invasive species and notify the camp director of its location. (Start learning about invasive plants, animals, fungi, and more by visiting this website.)

Participate in special cleanup efforts, like stream cleaning, when the camp organizes such efforts. (Or, ask if you can organize and lead a special cleanup effort for them.)

Give back, voluntarily

No matter how you choose to support your favorite camp, remember that you are giving back, not taking. Don’t expect to receive compensation or a free campsite in return for your efforts. Instead, remember all the joy your camp has given to you and, who knows, maybe your volunteer service will inspire others to join in!

Can you think of more ways to support your favorite camp? Please share your ideas with us (and our readers) in the comments below.

