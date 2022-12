More than 124,000 Sprinter vans and RVs recalled

5 ( 1 )

Daimler, which owns both the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, has announced a second recall of 124,305 vehicles that might roll away while in park. The recall follows a U.S. government investigation into the issue which, so far, has resulted in a previous recall in late October.

The recall involved 2019-2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles equipped with a manual parking brake and 7-speed automatic transmission that were built from March 2, 2018, to October 17, 2022. The guide bushing on the parking pawl may fatigue, which can cause the parking pawl not to engage and result in vehicle rollaway. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Dec. 19, 2022. The recall number is 22V-796.

This second recall includes the following vehicles:

2019 – 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 1500

2019 – 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500

2019 – 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500

2019 – 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500

2019 – 2022 Mercedes-Benz Freightliner Sprinter 1500

2019 – 2022 Mercedes-Benz Freightliner Sprinter 2500

2019 – 2022 Mercedes-Benz Freightliner Sprinter 3500

2019 – 2022 Mercedes-Benz Freightliner Sprinter 4500

Daimler pointed to a software problem – as well as unspecified “driving practices” as the cause of the excess wear.

##RVT1081b