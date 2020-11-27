2021 Airstream Interstate GT Feature Review – Part 1 – Exterior Connections and Storage

This is Part One of what I hope to be a multi-part series on getting to know the Airstream Interstate. In this episode, I’ll focus on the exterior features and connections along with the exterior and interior storage areas. The Interstate is part of Airstream’s Touring Coach lineup and is a 24-foot Sprinter van that has been converted by Airstream into a functional motorhome. As stated in the video, I’m one who appreciates Airstreams contemporary designs, and this model does not disappoint.

If you enjoyed this video, or if you’re shopping for a Class B or B+ motorhome, you’ll want to take a look at my four part series where I interview Justin Humphreys, the VP of Sales of Airstream as we hit quite a few topics that should answer quite a few questions. Links for that series are located below.

Here’s The Video

