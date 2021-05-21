Some 2021 Coachman Sprit trailers recalled for brake issue

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 Coachmen Spirit travel trailers. The breakaway switch power lead is wired incorrectly and may lose power.

The trailer brakes may not engage if the breakaway switch does not have power, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

Dealers will rewire the breakaway switch, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 23, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-8205. Forest River’s number for this recall is 220-1336.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).