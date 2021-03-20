By James Raia

More details are now available for the pending debut of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV.

The Hummer was previously known for its outrageous design. Actor and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s favorite vehicle was a Hummer. However, the new Hummer will look significantly different. Its engine and many other features will also be different than its extinct predecessor.

The new Hummer will be an all-electric, full-size luxury pickup with a long driving range.

Here are some new attributes of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup truck

CrabWalk: In low-speed situations, the front and rear wheels can turn the same way for a “crabbing” type maneuver. The rear wheels can also turn opposite the front wheels. The feature improves precise handling at higher speeds and a tight turning radius at lower speeds.

Display screens: Two large monitors will be featured: one for the instrument panel, one for the infotainment system.

Removable roof: The Hummer’s roof is clear and the panels can also be removed for a convertible-like approach.

Super Cruise: It’s hands-free driving on mapped roads – about 200,000 miles in the United States.

Standard equipment on all of the Hummers will include Super Cruise capability with three years of service, UltraVision with High Definition Surround Vision, and Digital Key. Also included are 35-inch-OD tires, Infinity Roof (with removable panels), power rear drop glass and a 6-function MultiPro Tailgate.

The GMC Hummer EV model options

Hummer EV1: It will be the first fully electric model to arrive and will be priced at $112,595. It will use a 2-motor or a 3-motor setup. The 3-motor Edition 1 models will be the first available and will have an estimated 350-mile range. In addition, it will have 800-volt 350-kilowatt DC fast-charging capability. Available 2021.

Hummer EV3X: Will be priced at just over $100,000. It adds a 3-motor drive system, torque vectoring and Watts to Freedom. Also, its driving mode allows maximum acceleration with a promoted 0-60 miles per hour time of three seconds. Available in 2022.

Hummer EV2X will be priced at just over $90,000. It adds adaptive air suspension, CrabWalk and Extract mode. Available in 2023.

Hummer EV2 will be priced at just over $80,000. It will feature a two-motor drive system with all other standard features. Available in 2024.

