2023 Chevy Silverado goes rogue to catch bad guys off-road

Move to the slow lane, Ford Crown Victoria. There’s a new sheriff (law enforcement officer) in town—a 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle. And it’s heading off-road.

The carmaker recently announced a power-upgraded Silverado. It’s equipped to pursue off-road those in need of pursuing. The Silverado PPV is a crew cab, short-bed with a 5.3-liter V8 engine and 355 horsepower. It’s matched to a 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.

Further, standard equipment of the new Chevy Silverado includes six-piston Brembo front brake calipers paired with 16-inch rotors and a heavy-duty air filter. The suspension is Silverado’s Z71 package featuring Rancho shocks. It also gets a locking rear differential and skid plates for off-road durability, plus 20-inch black steel wheels and BF Goodrich tires.

The Silverado PPV has a 9,300-pound maximum towing capacity.

While in pursuit, the new Chevy Silverado has off-road geared lights, spotlights, computers, radios, sirens, a public address system and a healthy supply of auxiliary circuits and switches.

Chevrolet plans to have the Silverado PPV available to municipalities in the United States and Canada starting in the summer of 2022.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, which makes sense. The Chevy Silverado PPV won’t be available to consumers unless it shares some space with a Crown Victoria at a police vehicle auction.

