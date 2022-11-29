2023 “two-story” 5th wheel is enormous, but design is disappointing

0 ( 0 )

VIDEO REVIEW

This 43-foot, 2023 Forest River Heritage Glen 378FL, with five slideouts, is a monster! The “FL,” if you don’t know, stands for front living. There’s no way you’re buying this to camp: You’re buying this baby to live in. It has a lot of upgraded features that are normally seen on higher-end models like its solar, heated holding tanks and full auto leveling.

Its measurements: 43’6″ long; 11,890 pounds unloaded; hitch weight, 2,140 pounds; GVWR: 14,140 pounds.

The front living room includes two sleeper sofas and two recliners plus an electric fireplace and 55-inch TV.

The kitchen is functional, but not roomy. The fridge is 12-volt so runs off batteries when not hooked up to shore power. A 200-watt solar panel on the roof helps keep them charged.

For such a large RV, the bedroom is tiny. The king bed occupies most of the space and leaves no room for shelves alongside the bed, so no place for electric blanket controls, a CPAP machine or phone. A queen bed with shelves would make more sense. The plugs are inconveniently located. The clothes closet is small. Altogether, this bedroom is very poorly designed.

The modest size bathroom is adequate. The toilet paper holder is across the room from the toilet: kids, and small adults might have to rise up to grab the paper, a wacky setup. How could the designers let that happen?

The “second story” is a loft reached by stairs with a three-foot high ceiling and twin beds. It would be a great place for kids, but not so good for adults.

The MSRP is just shy of $100,000.

This coach is okay, but leaves much to be desired. But, maybe it’s right for you. Watch the video below to learn more.