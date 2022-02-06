Saturday, February 5, 2022

2024 Chevy Silverado EV a big hit even before it’s born

By James Raia
0
The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV pickup truck will debut in the spring of 2023.
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV is already a success and it won’t be available to the public for at least another year.

General Motors reports more than 110,000 reservations for the pending truck and its marketed 400-mile range and 664 horsepower.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV has proven a reservation phenomenon.

The truck is among several new electric trucks, including the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T, scheduled to soon debut.

According to the manufacturer, the Chevrolet Silverado EV, with a starting price of $39,900, will debut in the spring of 2023. It will be available in several trims.

The truck was announced a few weeks ago.

The Silverado EV will be based on the Ultium battery and drivetrain, with the first two vehicles to use this platform having entered production in the closing months of 2021.

It offers a range of up to 400 miles when optioned with the largest 200-kWh battery. Its specifications will also include 664 horsepower and 780 lb-ft of torque in the dual-motor RST First Edition trim.

The truck will also have a 1,300-pound payload capacity and 10,000-pound towing capacity. It’s marketed with 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.5 seconds.

Chevrolet will introduce the truck in three trims: the top-spec Rally Sport, off-road-oriented Trail Boss, and Work with 510 horsepower. The top-spec RST First Edition will have a $105,000 price.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

