This 2024 motorhome, made in the USA, can be yours for a mere $3 million!

By Chuck Woodbury

COBURG, Ore. – Here you go, uber rich RVers with mucho dinero to spend. Marathon Coach, the world’s largest bus converter (so it says), has announced that it is the first motorcoach company to present a luxury RV on the newly redesigned Prevost H3-45 bus chassis.

And, it’ll only cost you $2,989,929 plus tax and license and other stuff. Tax alone where I live would be about $290,000, plus or minus some change, putting this mansion on wheels with some extras probably around $3.5 million. I am pretty darn sure Cousin Eddy will not be rolling across America in this baby!

Now, ‘That There Is An RV,’ Cousin Eddy might say.

“Marathon’s beautiful and innovative double-slide coach #1375 represents the newest chapter in Prevost’s long history of creating the premier platform for bus conversions, and paired with Marathon Coach’s never-ending quest for excellence, this coach reaches new heights in the world of luxury RVs,” said the press release announcing the RV.

The release continued, “The pinnacle of Prevost conversions, Marathon coach #1375 integrates the most desired features from top-of-the-line personal automobiles into an absolutely stunning motorcoach. A newly designed dash with brand new controls and components brings driver comfort to the forefront, making the journey just as wonderful as the destination.

The coach that sings

“From the icy blue exterior to the shimmering tile in the shower, this coach sings to the senses from the moment you set eyes on it. The rest of the interior sings just as sweetly, with a light and airy color palate in a contemporary and modern design.”

“Using an innovative floorplan with a perfect blend of form to function, coach #1375 is the culmination of all of Marathon’s achievements from the last 40 years,” the release concluded.

I think I will buy one. I pulled out my calculator and did a little figuring. If I come up with a 10% down payment, and finance the coach at 5 percent interest for 15 years, I’m only looking at monthly payments of roughly $23,000. Hey, not bad.

