Friday, January 6, 2023

5 crazy, ‘ouch’ RV fails

By Video Editor
RV fails compilation

By Cheri Sicard
RVing can be rewarding and fun. But it can also be challenging, to say the least. The RV fails compilation video below highlights five of the most common yet epic RV fails.

I sincerely hope that nobody reading this will experience any of these problems. But sometimes it’s important to see what can happen so you are sure to avoid similar fates. And to be sure, some of these would be easy to do if you weren’t being careful.

So what RV fails are covered?

The importance of stabilizers: The first clip of a popup camper shows what can happen without stabilizers under your RV. It’s all about balance!

RV goes swimming: In this clip, a Class A motorhome is launching a boat. However, for some reason, it does not stop and ends up in the drink. One of the comments under the video claims that the RVer’s dog knocked the coach into reverse. Not sure if that is true; but for whatever reason, this was a big RV fail.

Clearance issues: The video begins with several clips of RVs passing under bridges. They were close, but as they say, close only counts in horseshoes. An inch or two can be the difference between safe passage and slicing off your rooftop air conditioner like a hot knife through warm butter. Of course, this is an RV fails video, so you can guess which is portrayed here.

Flattened toad: The next fail shows a toad that, unbeknown to the driver, had a flat tire. No matter, the RVer drags it along anyway.

Waterlogged: The RV in this clip miscalculated the length and depth of the water crossing he was attempting. Oops!

The descriptions don’t do these clips justice so be sure to watch the short video.

RV Daily Tips. Friday, January 6, 2023
Two additional uses for Eternabond tape on your RV

