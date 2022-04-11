My top 5 favorite RV hacks and tips

I see them everywhere: RV tips and hacks. Well, I’m throwing in my two cents’ worth! Here are my personal favorite RV tips and hacks.

RV tip: Post a To-Do list

This is a whiteboard I’ve mounted right inside our RV’s entry door. Whenever we think of or see something that needs to be done, it gets written on the list. So many items are noted on this list during a campground stay. It might be an RV maintenance job that needs doing or a reminder to fix the squeaky cabinet door. Sometimes a fellow camper suggests a hiking trail. That goes on the list, too.

Each morning as we begin to plan our day, we check our To-Do list. We can often perform a quick maintenance chore while waiting for everyone to finish breakfast. We also can better remember activity suggestions and plan them into our day. I think you’ll find that a To-Do list like ours will be a beneficial RV tip for your family, too!

You can find a ton of whiteboard options available on Amazon.

RV hack: Add motion-activated LED lights

Every RV has them. Those deep, dark areas that are so difficult to use because you simply can’t see inside! Here’s the perfect RV hack for your closet, cupboards, and even under-the-bed storage. Mount motion-activated lights inside. The bright LED bulbs lighten up even the darkest spaces. That allows you to make use of every nook and cranny in the RV. Here are the lights we use. Go ahead and try this RV hack. You’ll be glad you did.

RV tips for moving day

Moving day is so much easier when you have everything fastened down. I no longer need to remove pictures from our RV walls, strip tabletops, or worry about knick-knacks falling off the RV shelves as we travel down the road. With this RV tip, you’ll be ready to pull in the slides before your better half has the water lines disconnected.

I use Velcro to hold our TV remotes. The “sticky side” resides on the wall nearest the television. Each remote has the Velcro’s “fuzzy side” attached to the back. Whenever the TV is turned off, the remotes are “stuck” back into place. The same goes for pictures on our RV’s walls. I use Velcro on the back of the photo frames and on the wall. We haven’t lost a picture yet. They stick tight!

Museum putty keeps knick-knacks, small lamps, and small framed photos securely on the end table and shelves. This is what I use. Museum putty also comes in handy for keeping the kitchen utensil holder and napkin keeper safely in place. I save so much time and effort with this RV tip. It makes moving days much, much easier!

RV hack: Install a high-pressure shower head

This is my husband’s favorite RV hack. He replaced our RV’s original shower head with this one. Even when the campground has low water pressure (don’t they all?), you’ll still enjoy a great shower.

RV tip: Take stock for next time

I laugh when I think back to our first RV trips. I packed so many, many things! And I used very few of the items I’d packed. Now, every time we near the end of an extended trip, I take stock. I look through the closet and cupboards to identify the things I really used and the items I could do without next time. This RV tip has honed my packing skills to almost “expert level.”

My husband also checks the tools and accessories packed along for the trip. He determines the necessities and those things that may well be left at home next time. This RV tip has helped reduce our rig’s overall weight, improved our ease in packing and unpacking, and increased available storage space, too.

Do you have favorite RV tips or hacks to share? Go ahead and tell us in the comments below.

#RVDT1836