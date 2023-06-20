New $50,000 electric truck goes 350 miles per charge

In a crowd of trucks, this one stands out. It’s really different. The Telo MT1 is all-electric and small — call it tiny, if you wish. At 152 inches long, it occupies the same footprint as a Mini Cooper SE. Its designers hope it will appeal to city dwellers.

The snub-nosed truck, expected to be available in two years, will feature a 60-inch bed and a four-door design to accommodate up to five passengers. The truck bed can be extended onto the rear seat to provide additional space, or the configurable mid-partition allows up to eight passengers. A camper shell could also be added.

The mini-truck will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just 4 seconds and reach a top speed of 125 mph. Its towing capacity is rated at 6,600 pounds. Co-founder Forrest North says the truck will travel 350 miles between charges. Its dual motors are rated for a combined 500 horsepower. Its designers claim its capabilities will be similar to a mid-size pickup.

The truck’s battery pack will reportedly be just 3.9 inches high, which will provide for 10 inches of ground clearance. Off-road tires will come standard as well as independent rear suspension.

Interested buyers can pre-order the truck via Telo’s website with a $152 deposit (referencing the 152-inch length of the vehicle). The working prototype is expected to be ready by the end of summer. Five hundred hand-built vehicles should be available at the end of 2025, with another 10,000 contract-manufactured vehicles a year later.

The cost: $50,000 (and some change, we expect).

##RVT1110b