This 52-foot RV can be yours at a bargain price!

If you love big rig RVs, as in “the bigger the better,” you’re going want this 52-foot beauty which has a price tag of $375,000 — about one-third of what it would cost new. And as a bonus, it comes with a 35-foot cargo trailer. So big rig fans: This is about 90 feet of RVing heaven you could be piloting down the highway.

It’s in Virginia. Here, word for word, is how its owner describes it:

52′ with 4 slides. Cummins ISX Pre-emissions 500hp, no DEF! 12 sp Meritor automatic. Tandem drives. Only 37k miles. New tires and batteries. Stored inside since new.

378 sq ft of living space. Oasis heat and water heater. Fully integrated central A/C, nothing on the roof. Retractable hydraulic tow bar allows you to tow virtually any car. Boondocker’s dream with 300g fresh water, 230g holding, 300g fuel plus solar charging. Outside fridge, TV and grill. Too many features to list; it literally has everything you can think of!

35′ stacker trailer has 4k# lift gate and Stinger 4 post lift. 12k# total cargo capacity with tandem 12k# axles. Self drive system to move trailer when it’s detached. Hydraulic jacks to allow loading/unloading when it’s detached. Seamless fiberglass interior walls and ceiling. Self-contained 2-ton heating/cooling system. Electric awning and solar charging. Work bench and under floor storage.

This combo was $900k new and would be over $1 million to replicate today.

If you want it, or are just curious to see more photos and learn more, click here. If you buy it, let us know and send a few pics.

