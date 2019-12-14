73-foot RV even has an elevator

Last week we posted two photos of very, very long RVs. We asked you if you’d ever seen anything longer. See the original two photos from last issue.

But here are two more candidates, sent to us by our friend Andy Zipser, owner of the Walnut Hills Campground and RV Park in Staunton, Virginia.

Andy wrote: This is a 73′ combination that stayed with us in 2013, en route to Watkins Glen in upstate New York for MG races. The trailer has an elevator, so it can transport four of the little cars at one time. We have the photo posted in our office to show to campers who complain that our roads are too narrow and curvy — the driver not only whipped through the campground without any problems, but actually took a site on top of our hill that required navigating almost the entire property.

He also sent this photo, with a note that it had stayed at his park just recently.

Have you seen a really, really long RV? Submit it here.