Members RV Travel Newsletter 889

Members Edition • Week of March 23–29, 2019

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Welcome to issue 889 of America's most highly regarded, thought-provoking newsletter about RVing, now in our 18th year of serving RVers across North America and around the World.

It’s amazing to me after doing this for so long that we still mess up on occasion. Last issue, for example, we decided to hold a contest. It was just for fun, or so we thought. We chose a very simple platform, Amazon, which makes setting up a contest super-easy. We don’t make any money on these — in fact we pay full retail price for the prize. It’s just fun for some readers.

But last week, in the position in our free, ad-supported newsletter where we asked readers to click to enter, Google inserted a banner right below that took them to another contest that we had no idea about. Google tosses in a few ads each issue, and for the most part they’re relevant and even helpful.

Google has more than a million advertisers, and we never know which ads will show up. We block many categories like get rich schemes, dating services, online gambling, politics, amazing medical cures, etc., but we can’t begin to block every ad that might not please some readers. Frankly, we need the Google income, as it pays a lot of bills and we don’t have to hustle to sell the ads or get paid. Google does all the work: We simply enter a piece of code where we allow ads to show. Our members (voluntary subscribers) do not see these in their Saturday newsletter.

THE PROBLEM LAST WEEK was that many of you mistakenly clicked the banner that led to another contest that was advertised right below the link to enter ours. When you got there, the website asked for personal information that we would never request. Many of you fired off angry emails to me accusing me of pulling a “bait and switch.” For quite awhile, I had no idea what I had done wrong. Later, when reading through the newsletter, the banner of the other contest showed up, and then I knew.

My mistake was that I should have realized ahead of time that this could happen; I should have made sure there was no Google ad position butting up to our contest entry link. I apologize to those of you who clicked to the other contest. Please forgive me: I’m innocent!

Finally, I’d like to welcome the 2,100 new readers who subscribed since last week. We’re happy to have you along on our mission of finding “truth, justice and the American RV way!” (Thanks, Superman.) Because of our promotional efforts for the last six weeks, a new reader has signed up, on average, every 4 seconds of every day, 24/7. The more readers we have, the more the RV industry will pay attention to us and to our efforts to make your RVing safer, more hassle-free, and ultimately more enjoyable.

RV Electricity Seminar Series kicking off June 8

I am thrilled to report that Mike Sokol will kick off a national seminar series about RV electricity on June 8 just outside Hagerstown, Maryland, sponsored by RVtravel.com. He will teach two classes about RV electricity — a basic class in the morning followed by an advanced class in the afternoon. Read more about the seminars and let us know if you are interested in attending in person or via a live stream. RVtravel.com members receive a special discounted rate.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

Cover Story

Should Camping World be selling semi-automatic weapons?

RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury was surprised to open his 2019 Camping World Master Catalog and find semi-automatic rifles for sale. Because Camping World is owned by Good Sam Enterprises, which also owns the Good Sam Club, he doesn’t feel right, as a card-carrying member of Good Sam, about being associated with the sale of such weapons. And why, with so many other places to buy firearms, should Good Sam even be involved? Read more.

That was the RV week that was

The latest news about RVing from our newsroom

IMPORTANT STORIES:

• FMCA rally deemed a success.

• Camping World stock downgraded over fears of RV industry slowdown

• Big RV resort proposed near Cincinnati.

• Arson investigator joins Forest River fire probe team.

. . . and much more.

Recent recalls:

• Keystone recalls trailers: Spare tire carrier could fall off.

• Keystone recall: Loose bolt could cause trailer to unhook.

Ah, camping! Your own outdoor movie theater!

Ah, camping! Sitting under the stars by the campfire, telling scary ghost stores, making s’mores — marveling at a million stars as the light of the fire fades, watching your own outdoor movie theater (don’t forget the boombox speakers) … Say what?! Check it out.

“Toy Story 4” revolves around an RV road trip

“Toy Story 4,” an animated movie from Pixar, features Woody and the gang of toys, including a new one called “Forky,” on an RV adventure which reveals how big the world can be for a toy. The movie debuts June 21. Watch the movie trailer.

Is it worth it to take a vacuum sealer in your RV?

Rich “The Wanderman” mentions some uses for a vacuum sealer other than food and whether or not he thinks it’s worth taking one in your RV. What do you think? And do you use it for anything other than what he describes? Read more.

Reader Poll

How often do you listen to podcasts?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE

What we learned about you last week

Happy spring! Did you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? If you could have anything for dinner, what would it be? Do you think humans will travel to Mars in the next 20 years? How many motor vehicles do you own? Where do you buy most of your books? All this and more, right here.

Another take on the Campground of the Future

Here’s another take by Chuck Woodbury on the “Campground of the Future” as presented by KOA at the recent RVX Industry Show in Salt Lake City. Chuck’s not exactly buying the ideas KOA presents, which he explains here.

New RV discount club website debuts

A new website by Ed and Debi Hurlburt is just underway that offers discounts on an assortment of products of interest to RVers for a small, one-time membership fee. The Hurlburts operate the hugely popular RV Tips Group page on Facebook, with 140,000 members. Learn more.

Popular articles from last week’s issue

• Campground of the future? You’re kidding, right?

• UPDATE: Is your older GPS device about to go bonkers? Statement from Garmin.

• Single mom pays price for taking Camping World salesman’s advice.

• What we learned about you last week (March 9-15).

• RV manufacturer goes belly-up, leaving customers hanging.

• Does a construction generator make clean AC power?

• RVer Safety: Making that difficult decision – Firing a weapon in self-defense.

• How to wear a cowboy hat.

NEW: RV Inspection and Mobile Repair Services Directory

These RV technicians and inspectors will inspect an RV you plan to purchase (new or used) for a fee, and some offer mobile RV repair services as well. (The list will grow weekly, so check back.)

Our two Facebook Groups: RV Horror Stories and RV Advice.

Where to complain about bad RVs, dealers, service, RV parks. This is an ever-expanding list of resources where you can report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers.

The RV Show USA

Listen each Wednesday evening on Facebook or YouTube for the live taping of America’s only syndicated radio program about RVing.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Motorhomes on Fire

This is not pretty – dozens of videos of RVs burning up. But the point is to help viewers understand that RVs burn incredibly fast, and that RVers need to practice good fire-prevention habits and have an escape plan … just in case.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

What does financing an RV for 20 years REALLY mean?

In case you missed this article the first time around, here it is again. Important! Click here.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of March 18, 2019:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.55. [Calif.: $3.26]

Change from week before: Up 8 cents; Change from year before: Down 5 cents.

Diesel: $3.07. [Calif.: $3.78]

Change from week before: Down 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 10 cents.

RV Fire Safety Tip

Know where to shut off your propane

Liquid petroleum gas, like gasoline fumes, tends to pool in low spots in the coach until a spark sets it off. Newer motorhomes are equipped with an automatic shut-off for when its sensor detects an LPG leak. If you have a leak, be sure to shut the propane off at the tank.

RV Quick Tips



The sucky side of RVing – RVs themselves

The bloggers at technomadia.com want to remind Wantabe-RVers that not everything about the RV lifestyle is peaches and cream. Here’s one of their “peeve lists”:

While you might consider your RV your home, that doesn’t mean it has the qualities of a sticks & bricks house. RV is short for Recreational Vehicle. Just like any other vehicle, their value tends to go down as you own them. You’ll have to maintain them to keep them operational, and you’ll likely sell it for less than you paid for it … far less. It’s like paying rent in that you’re paying for housing costs but without building equity, but yet have all of the headaches of home ownership.

Construction build and suitability to full time living vary quite a bit. These are homes that are under constant earthquake conditions and thus subject to more wear and tear through normal use. When they break down, you’ll have to attend to fixing them – navigating new mechanics and repair shops all of the time. Not fixing them can mean literally being stuck.

Even ‘big’ RVs can feel feel small and constrained at times … especially when multiple people are trying to get stuff done. Tight passageways, cooking space, smaller appliances, restricted storage, etc. Appliances aren’t always the best … we have a particular dislike of how loud RV roof air conditioners are.

RVs provide little privacy with thinner walls, and even with stabilizers nearby neighbors or other people in the RV can tell when there are moments of increased physical activity (ummm… playing Dance Dance Revolution, of course. What did you think we were talking about??)

Pros: RVs allow us to be mobile and location independent. We don’t have to pack our bags, we sleep in our own bed every night, we never forget our toothbrush, we know what drawer the wine opener is in and we are always at home while traveling.

Generator tips

A generator that comes equipped on an RV gets its fuel supply from the same fuel tank the engine uses. When the fuel tank reaches 1/4 tank of fuel, the generator will shut down to prevent you from possibly using all the fuel without realizing it. The generator will either have an automatic transfer switch to sense whether you are using shore power or the generator, or you will need to plug the RV power cord into a generator receptacle to use the generator. It is perfectly OK to use the generator while you are traveling. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Russ (at) RVtravel.com

RVer Safety

I carry a gun – Should I have insurance?

Gun ownership carries with it a high level of responsibility. Some feel it is wise to have specific insurance in the event they are involved in a shooting. Click here to learn about different types of insurance coverage for gun owners.

Ask the RV Shrink Couple disagree on full-timing with cats Dear RV Shrink:

My husband and I want to travel full time for a few years and are thinking about buying a large Class A motorhome. We have been planning this for some time. We read a lot about RVs and the RVing lifestyle online, and I see that many full-timers have pets. My husband doesn’t think that is a good idea. … Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s purrfect advice.

Work Camping

Out with the old (work camping gig)

There are several items to accomplish when you’re wrapping up a work camping gig. Sam Suva explains how he and his wife handle it, including tying up loose ends on projects and making sure the new, incoming staff is up to speed. Learn more.

Ask the RV Doctor

RV spring shakedown primer

Now that spring has finally arrived [Well, Seattle went from winter straight to summer, with the last two days of winter hitting 79 degrees!] and memories of a long, cold winter begin to wane, many of us get antsy for that first RV excursion of the season. Time to get the RV ready for the road. Woo hoo! Here’s Gary’s very thorough checklist.

RV Electricity

Why did my shore power plug neutral burn up?

Dear Mike,

Our surge suppressor failed, and when we unplugged the 50-amp cable, we found this (picture attached). Our cord was hot to the touch. What could have caused this? Could we have somehow caused it? Thanks for any advice. —Maryanne Perry

Read Mike’s response.

The RoVing Naturalist

Oh rats! … and the future of humanity

Recently Dennis Prichard and his wife were on their way to Texas to volunteer at a national wildlife refuge. They stopped for the night at a state park, and the next morning the truck wouldn’t start: A rat had chewed the engine wires. (Has that ever happened to you?) What makes them do that? And what does that have to do with the future of humanity? Find out here.

RV Parks With a Twist

“Soak” up the good vibes at this RV park

It’s time to break out that swimsuit and those round, color-tinted sunglasses … Mystic Hot Springs in Monroe, Utah, is calling your name! This isn’t your average RV park. A writer from outsideonline.com says it feels like “a ’60s era commune in the middle of the Utah desert.” Groovy, right? So, click here to get your groove on!

RV Tire Safety

Valve stems, cores and caps, “Oh my!” – And how tight is “tight enough”?

Yep, the title pretty much covers Roger Marble’s information-packed article this week. Learn more.

Building an RV Park

I don’t know what I’m doing!

Machelle and AJ James’ families are offering their assistance in rehabbing the old but sturdy cabin on the property so they can live in it rather than in their 5th wheel. But the reality of the overwhelming proverbial red tape, not to mention the huge expense, to build an RV park from scratch is setting in – as you can tell in this post from Machelle. Read more.

Western Views

Headed North? So is North! Huh?

Lots of people want to move north these days, but there’s a problem. North itself is moving. According to an article in the science journal Nature, magnetic north is relocating itself. Read Len’s essay or hear him read it to you here.

The RV Kitchen

Espresso Cheesecake

Espresso cheesecake pie, actually. Janet Groene’s short list of RV provisioning favorites includes packaged crumb pie crusts. They come in many flavors and sizes, keep for weeks in your pantry, and can be filled with instant pudding, ice cream or other no-cook yummies, or turned into a “homemade” gourmet dessert like this one. Get the recipe.

RV Short Stop

Explore a different national treasure during “National Park Week” – April 20-28

For a week each April the National Park Foundation celebrates America’s treasures. It’s time to start planning for National Park Week, April 20-28, 2019. It is the perfect opportunity for a spring family outing to one of the National Parks and Monuments and take advantage of a free entrance day on Saturday, April 20. Click here for details.

NEW: Guest Bloggers

• VIDEO: From Andy Pargh, The Gadget Guru: When to lift the tag axle.

RVtravel.com is interested in hosting your blog. Increase your audience hugely in most cases. No need to abandon your current blog: Just post highlights with us (and watch traffic to your existing blog soar). Contact chuck@rvtravel.com to learn more.

Facebook Groups about RVing

• RVING LIFESTYLE Questions & Answers

• Tires and Tails RV Dogs Group – RVing with Pets

• RVing to Alaska 2019 (Original)

PLUS OUR OWN GROUPS: RV Horror Stories & RV Advice

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Peggy Sue’s Nifty Fifties Diner, Yermo, CA

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed, just obtain permission from the staff on duty. Lots of parking in well-lit, level paved lot, or in level, unlit gravel lot. 18-wheelers also park here, so there may be some truck noise, but the lot is large enough that you can park some distance away. RVers report excellent food and large portions at reasonable prices. The 1950s theme & nostalgic gift shop are highlights of this location. Click here for details.

Kaibab National Forest – North Rim Dispersed Camping, North Rim, AZ

FREE! Overnight parking and dispersed primitive camping are allowed. Not level, but level spots are to be found. No lighting, hookups, trash receptacles or other amenities. Open from the time SR 67 opens at spring snowmelt until snow closes SR 67 in the fall. Maximum stay: 14 days in any 30-day period. Click here for details.

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 14,000 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Upcoming RV Shows

• Boat, RV & Outdoor Sports Show, March 21-24, Scottsdale, AZ

• Kitchener RV Show and Sale, March 22-24, Kitchener, Ontario, Canada

• Northwest Michigan RV & Camping Show, March 22-24, Traverse City, MI

• Springfield RV & Camping Show, March 22-24, Springfield, IL

• Acadiana Boat, Sport & RV Show, March 29-31, Lafayette, LA

• New Hampshire Camping & RV Show, March 29-31, Bedford, NH

• Colorado Springs RV & Travel Expo, April 4-6, Colorado Springs, CO

• Vacationland RV & Camping Show, April 6-7, Auburn, ME

See the complete list of upcoming RV shows.

Trivia

An average human body has 60,000 miles of blood vessels; they’d stretch around the earth twice if laid end to end. Every day, your heart pumps about 1,800 gallons of blood through your blood vessels. Over the course of a lifetime, this vast system carries about a million barrels of blood throughout the body. From the National Institute on Aging

More on “deer turning into elk”:

From Tim Slack: Heard at Grand Teton NP: “How old do the deer need to be before they turn into elk?”

From Susie Hanson and Steve Collins: “At what altitude do the deer turn into elk?” Steve’s answer: “You have to be pretty high for that to happen.”

Have you overheard a silly tourist question at a National Park or other well-known tourist location? Send it to diane(at)RVtravel.com

Bumper sticker of the week

You think my driving’s bad … you should try my cooking!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to diane(at)RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

My husband and I couldn’t decide which jacket to buy our granddaughter, so we asked the young salesman. “If you were buying a jacket for your girlfriend,” I asked, “what would you get?” “A bulletproof one,” he said. “I’m married.” —From Reader’s Digest

Worth Pondering

“Don’t confuse being ‘soft’ with seeing the other guy’s point of view.” —George H.W. Bush

