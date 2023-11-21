Thursday, November 23, 2023

A fifth wheel is operating in Arizona as a mobile hospital for animal surgeries

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
A fifth wheel for animal surgeries

A big RV is scooting around Arizona roads, but not for recreation. The University of Arizona has a fifth wheel for animal surgeries.

Maiden voyage for a “fixing fiver”

Caspie was one of 20 cats and dogs that received treatment in the Mobile Surgical Unit during its stay in Pinal County. Pinal County Animal Care and Control

The University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine recently hit the road in its mobile surgery unit, a 53-foot rig with the equipment and supplies necessary to perform medical tests and procedures on a variety of animals. The maiden voyage of the rolling vet clinic took it to Pinal County Animal Care and Control in Casa Grande. The “fixing fiver” completed 20 spay or neuter procedures for the shelter.

“Twenty surgeries is 20 lives saved,” said Katrina Rodrigues, Pinal County Animal Care and Control deputy director. “The University of Arizona’s trip to the shelter allowed 20 animals to go on to their forever homes that otherwise would have been stuck waiting for four to six weeks in the shelter for their spay or neuter appointments before being adopted. We were incredibly grateful to have the amazing university staff and high quality of care available for our animals.”

The mobile unit has been an integral part of the college’s veterinary training curriculum since its inception. When not on the road, the trailer is the perfect place for students to hone their surgical skills.

A fifth wheel for animal surgeries? How does the layout work?

On either side are bays of kennels to hold animals. There’s also space for medical preparation, a lab for basic bloodwork, and a central surgical suite. Not a small accommodation, it’s complete with four movable tables, sinks, anesthesia machines, monitoring equipment and a variety of supplies and surgical instruments. The mobile unit houses its own refrigeration for samples, heat support for animals and a fully contained water system – and is fully ADA accessible.

While “Rover’s RV” can handle a variety of veterinary tests and procedures, there are some limitations. Specialized procedures requiring specific equipment, such as a laparoscopy, or more involved procedures, such as treating severe fractures that require plates and screws, are not performed in the mobile unit.

Training site for future veterinarians

Veterinary medicine students start their surgical journey during their first semester at the college learning basic skills such as suturing. Students make their way to simulated surgical operations using stuffed animals. They eventually work under the close supervision of skilled technicians who staff the mobile unit.

The entire mobile experience is the foundation of each student’s surgical expertise. It offers a much different experience compared to a traditional teaching hospital. “It is advantageous for the students to be able to learn in the mobile unit,” says Jacquie Edie. She’s the surgical project manager for the college’s surgery and anesthesia department. “It helps them think outside of the box of a typical operating room and gives them perspective of a different variation to a surgical site. From an entrepreneurial side, it may intrigue some to consider a mobile practice in the future.” A fifth wheel for animal surgeries of their own.

Edie and her colleagues are excited at the prospect of a second service trip and are developing other strategies for involving the mobile surgical unit in more community-oriented missions similar to the one to Pinal County.

Neal Davis (@guest_262292)
20 hours ago
#262292

Thank you, Russ and Tina! What Drew said and generalized to other states’ rural areas distant from the respective land-grant university.

Drew (@guest_262244)
1 day ago
#262244

What a great idea. Az. is very rural in many places so this provides medical care for those animals who are harder to reach than in more urban settings, and creates a platform for students entering veterinarian medicine.

