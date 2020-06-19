Abandoned Winnebago in which Diff’rent Strokes actress died is for sale

By James Raia

Some home buyers are interested in celebrity homes with dubious histories while others stay away. It’s likely the same with potential motorhome buyers. Would you consider buying a used Winnebago in which a former actress died?

The family of Dana Plato, who played Kimberly Drummond on the 1980s television show Diff’rent Strokes, is selling the 37-foot Winnebago (VIN 1gbkp37w6g3328746) in which the actress spent the last four months of her life. She committed suicide in the motorhome via a drug overdose in 1999.

Since Plato’s death, the Winnebago Chieftain (mid-1980s) has remained unused. It’s clean, in fair condition, and has faded paint. It runs and drives well but still has its original tires, hoses and belts. The interior needs a major overall.

The mileage is listed 46,000 and it has a beige exterior and tan interior. It also includes the actresses’ furniture, appliances and fixtures. It’s located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and is not being advertised online. It just has a For Sale sign on a window, according to several automotive websites.

In addition to her most famous role, Plato appeared in episodes on many television programs. She was also featured in more than a dozen movies, including some soft pornography roles.

Plato, who died at age 34, had a son, Tyler, with her former husband, rock guitarist Lanny Lambert. Eleven years after Plato died, her son also committed suicide in the motorhome at age 25.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

##RVT953b