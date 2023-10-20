The ABCs of free and low-cost camping on state land

Is free and low-cost camping available on state land where you camp? I previously wrote an article entitled The ABCs of free and low-cost camping on federal land, which was well-received by RVtravel.com readers. In that article I covered the acronyms of the various federal land agencies along with the camping opportunities on the land they oversee on behalf of the American people. Since then, the cost of campground fees has continued to escalate, making free and low-cost camping more popular than ever among RVers.

In this article we will look at the different state agencies, the public land they oversee and the free and low-cost camping opportunities on that land.

Unfortunately, unlike federal agencies, there is little uniformity among the states regarding which agency handles what state land along with the acronym used. This makes for a case of well-stirred alphabet soup!

Common acronyms of state agencies that oversee state land:

DNR (Department of Natural Resources)

DFW (Department of Fish and Wildlife)

DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)

WMA (Wildlife Management Area)

SRA (State Recreation Area)

SP (State Parks)

DOT (Department of Transportation)

CA (Conservation Areas)

DEP (Department of Environmental Protection)

Note: State agencies will often add the first or several letters of their state as a prefix to the acronym distinguishing their agency from that of another state. Examples: IDNR (Indiana Department of Natural Resources), PennDOT (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation), WDFW (Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife).

Let’s take a closer look at what each agency offers in the way of free and low-cost camping options

DNR (Department of Natural Resources) or sometimes (Division of Natural Resources)

Every state in the union has some form of agency overseeing the natural resources on state land typically known as the Department of Natural Resources. They may just manage public state forests, or they may also oversee state parks, fish and wildlife and other state interests. Those are often managed by separate agencies in other states. In most states, they are tasked with providing recreational opportunities for the public, like camping, on state lands.

The DNR is always a great place to start when looking for free and low-cost camping options in the state(s) you will be visiting. For example, in Washington state the (WDNR) operates 80 campgrounds on state land. They are free for those possessing a $30 Discover Pass. Click here to view the free camping opportunities. Free dispersed camping is also permitted in Washington state forests in North Central Washington.

In Illinois you can camp at the DNR-operated Marshall SFWA camping area, where you can reserve a water and electric site for $18 per night. Other listings at the Illinois DNR include overnight camping locations for those willing to pick up a permit; no mention of overnight fees.

As mentioned above, the DNR manages state forests for public recreation. State forests are a great option for free and low-cost camping. Once you have settled on a state you want to visit, be sure and perform an online search using the name of the state and “state forests”. You will likely be amazed at the free and low-cost camping options you will be presented with.

More examples of free or low-cost camping in state forests

In Minnesota, the DNR offers a variety of camping options in their state forests. Options include: individual campsites in developed campgrounds, $17 per night; group campsites, $50 per night; horse campsites, $22 per night; free camping with off-highway vehicles; and free dispersed camping.

Another great example of free and low-cost camping can be found in Florida state forests. Reservable campsites range from $9.17 for a primitive site to $22.25 for a campsite with electricity. Then there are the camping opportunities provided by Florida’s Water Management Districts. Many are located in Florida state forests and under joint jurisdiction with the Florida DEP (Department of Environmental Protection). The five Water Management Districts offer a plethora of free camping options. Reservations or a permit are required for camping. Click here for more details.

Michigan DNR allows free dispersed camping on state forests, provided you display a Camp Registration Card and agree to abide by the rules.

ODNR (Ohio Department of Natural Resources) offers free camping in the Fernwood State Forest at the Hidden Hollow Campground.

DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)

PDCNR (Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) offers low-cost camping at their state parks. It also offers reservable “Motorized, Roadside Camping” sites for $10 per night in its state forests for those that desire a “true wilderness camping experience!”

DFW (Department of Fish and Wildlife)

Department of Fish and Wildlife, or variations thereof, offer many opportunities to camp on state land. Many states allow anglers to camp at public access sites along lakes and rivers. For example, Kansas KDWP (Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks) allows free primitive camping at a large majority of its “state fishing lakes”. Shawnee State Fishing Lake is just one example of many.

Montana FWP (Fish, Wildlife and Parks) also offers free and low-cost camping at most of the public fishing access sites under its jurisdiction. You can download the guide listing all their sites here.

WDFW (Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife) website allows RVers to easily find “water access areas” where camping is permitted. Camping is free with a $30 Discover Pass or a $10 vehicle access pass.

NDOW (Nevada Department of Wildlife) offers free and low-cost camping options via the WMAs (Wildlife Management Areas) on state land. Here is one example.

SP (State Parks)

RVers know state parks typically offer lower-cost camping than nearby private campgrounds and RV parks. However, you can save even more by looking for dispersed camping opportunities on state park land. For example, Nevada State Parks’ Lahontan State Recreation Area, under the umbrella of the DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources), offers primitive on-the-beach camping for a nominal fee.

Montana FWP (Fish, Wildlife and Parks) offers free and low-cost camping via their fishing access sites. They also oversee Montana’s State Parks system, which offers free and low-cost camping.

DOT (Department of Transportation)

DOT (Department of Transportation) is in charge of the state highways and interstate freeways that pass through their state. There are several potential free camping opportunities on public land under the jurisdiction of DOT.

Most RVers are familiar with rest areas along the nation’s freeways. While these are a far cry from meeting the definition of “camping,” most do allow free overnight stays. The real rest area gems are those along lightly traveled older secondary highways. These are more likely to resemble a roadside park or picnic area than a paved parking lot full of semis along the freeway. Wilson Canyon Rest Area, operated by NDOT (Nevada Department of Transportation), is a great example.

Another source of free DOT camping is near salt sheds, gravel pits and other areas utilized by state DOT operations. These areas are conveniently located just off the highway. They are likely graveled and are relatively level. Some states have these areas fenced and posted against trespassing. Others are open to the public with signage that equipment and supplies (salt, sand, gravel, etc.) are property of the state. The author has successfully camped in DOT sites in Nevada and Utah, along with a few other states.

The next option is abandoned DOT rights of way. Many highways have been realigned through the years, leaving paved sections of the old highway abandoned but still accessible to RVers looking for a spot to pull off and camp. The easiest method to find the last two options is by using satellite view on Google Maps or Google Earth. Both can be readily seen via satellite view along your route.

CA (Conservation Areas)

MDC (Missouri Department of Conservation) oversees more than 300 conservation areas which offer free primitive camping. Whetstone Creek Conservation Area allows free overnight camping in designated camping areas such as this.

SRA (State Recreation Areas)

SRA (State Recreation Areas) provide opportunities for public recreation on state lands. SRAs are often under the jurisdiction of state parks but may also be overseen by other state agencies like Fish and Wildlife. Free and low-cost camping is often one of the recreational opportunities offered in SRAs. Minam State Recreation Area is one example. North Carolina’s Kerr Lake State Recreation Area is another example.

DEC (Department of Environmental Conservation) or DEP (Department of Environmental Protection)

New York State DEC oversees numerous campgrounds across the state. Overnight fees start at just $20. Out-of-state residents pay an additional $5 surcharge.

As mentioned above under state forests, Florida’s DEP has jurisdiction over the state’s Water Management Districts and a plethora of free and low cost camping opportunities.

Final tips

Hopefully this tutorial on free and low-cost camping on state land has opened your eyes to the large number of camping opportunities via state land agencies. As you can see, the agencies’ acronym and the state lands they manage vary from state to state, making for a batch of mixed-up alphabet soup. However, if you perform an online search spelling out the acronyms listed above, along with the name of the state and the word “camping,” you will likely land where you need to. Once on the correct webpage, you will find the camping opportunities available, the proper agency name, and the state lands they manage.

