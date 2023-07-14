How absentee RVers are limiting access to boondocking campsites

NEWS & OPINION

A recent post on one of the Facebook pages dedicated to boondockers described seeing unoccupied RVs parked for extended periods of time on public land. Some RVers will park on a dispersed campsite and leave their rig there for days, weeks, or months at a time, despite rules on length of stay and unoccupied vehicles. People posting on the Facebook pages generally expressed the belief that this was not proper camping and boondocking etiquette, particularly considering the shortage of campground space in some areas. In any event, it is against long-established rules in most Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish & Wildlife, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and state dispersed camping areas.

The BLM pamphlet “Camping on Public Lands” states:

Dispersed camping is permitted in many public lands, with a maximum of 14 days in 28 consecutive days. Consult local offices for specific rules and avoid leaving property unattended for extended periods.

BLM does not define “extended periods,” but with some exceptions, it generally means 14 days on most U.S. federal lands. After the 14 days, most jurisdictions require a move of from 10-25 miles, and some ostensibly prohibit returning to the same location for 28 days. There are also rules addressing camper occupancy of the RV, requiring that an RV is not left unattended for more than 72 hours during the allotted 14-day stay. The rule is widely ignored.

Accessible dispersed camping is limited

Accessible dispersed camping places are limited, even in the vast public lands, and all this is designed and intended to enable more people to camp on and enjoy their public lands.

In the huge Panhandle National Forests, where I do most of my summertime boondocking, I have not witnessed this problem. I believe the reason is that the Coeur d’Alene, Kaniksu, and St. Joe National Forests are so remote—and the roads so bad—that there is little dispersed camping, and the fear of vandalism and theft discourages the practice. On the other hand, the USFS is, like many large public land holdings, understaffed. The rangers are law enforcement officers (LEOs) who are spread thin over their 1.2-million-acre territory.

Good camping etiquette?

RVtravel.com contributor and veteran boondocker Dave Helgeson, writing in RV Life back in 2018, had this to say about the practice of parking unoccupied RVs on public lands:

Is it just me or do others feel that leaving an RV unattended for extended periods of time is abusing the system? After all, our forests belong to everyone. Should they be treated as a private camping club where people are allowed to store their RVs and occupy them only occasionally when they please? It displaces other users that want to camp and enjoy their public land. Plus, who wants to camp in the middle of an RV storage lot?

Mark Spiece responded to a question I posted about this on the Facebook page RV Boondocking:

It’s called Ghost site[s] and it ruins it for those traveling/vacationing looking for those obscure sites ghosted throughout the week by locals for their weekend camping. It’s unethical, illegal, and frowned upon, a site is only occupied not merely by a random tent or a chair or even a camper but when actual humans physically occupy a site. Some people take advantage and tend to ruin it for everyone. These same people would hate it if someone did it to them and left them without a campsite. These lands are for everyone’s use, not just the selfish people. Some people don’t understand anything but consequences; time for significant ticketing costs around $200, tow and impound campers unoccupied for more than seven days, no reason to let ‘em sit there the entire fourteen days unoccupied. Something must be done as this is getting more and more prevalent and more and more abused.

After I remarked that I had not noticed absentee RVers or been aware of the extent of this issue, Colleen Martel said, “It’s actually really easy to tell, and I did this as a volunteer.”

What happens is a notice is put on the RV. Most start with educational flyers that outline the guidelines for 14-day, first 24-hour occupancy rule and 3-day limit for unoccupied RVs and Tents. The notice escalates basically from green educational flyers to a yellow warning, to possibly a ticket from paid staff because after the yellow warning, it becomes the Rangers’ discretion. First and foremost, the focus is on education then it becomes enforcement.

However, enforcement is inconsistent and often difficult for land management personnel to carry out.

The response by the various land management agencies is often a push to close off public lands from dispersed camping. RVers who abuse or ignore reasonable rules contribute to the potential for closures.

