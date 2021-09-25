Friday, September 24, 2021

You won’t believe how 8 RVers orchestrated The Addams Family theme song! Amazing!

By Kate Doherty
Remember those characters?

Many of us grew up watching this iconic mid-’60s macabre comedy series, The Addams Family. Its stark deviation from the then-family television shows, like Lassie, sparked dark humor. Laughing at Morticia and Gomez’s interpretation of normal life in the Addams household with Wednesday and Pugsley complaining about their school issues. Filmed only in black and white added to its mystique, making it addictive.

Do you remember snapping your fingers to its theme song?

Even today, when we hear the song, we may remember its words and find ourselves humming along. Recently, in Flaming Gorge, Wyoming, eight RVers comprising the Addams Family RV Orchestra orchestrated this well-known theme song with very unusual tones.

Watch it here from Go RVing:

You will want to watch this more than once! It’s creative, to say the least!

Engendering laughter, a tribute to the upcoming movie

The Addams Family 2 animated movie is scheduled for release in theaters and On Demand on October 1st. It’s entertainment for all ages. It might even bring back some great memories from the ’60s. Hats off to the animators who created their motorhome. Snap, snap, laugh, laugh!

Bring back memories and enjoy their witty humor.

##RVT1019

