More advanced reservations available at Yellowstone campgrounds

Yellowstone National Park will begin taking advanced camping reservations at three additional campgrounds beginning February 14.

Indian Creek, with 70 sites, is south of the Park’s North Entrance, on the road connecting Mammoth to Norris. Lewis Lake has 84 sites and is south of West Thumb, on the way to Grand Teton National Park. The eleven sites at Pebble Creek is in the northwest corner of the park on the way out of the Lamar Valley as you head toward the northwest entrance.

According to a press release from the park, “At Indian Creek, Lewis Lake, Pebble Creek, Mammoth and Slough Creek campgrounds, 80% of sites will be reservable six months in advance, while the remaining 20% of sites will be available two weeks in advance. Being able to make reservations two weeks in advance will allow visitors the flexibility to reserve campsites closer to their arrival dates. The ability to make reservations will enable visitors to plan their trips ahead of time and provide assurance that they will have a campsite upon arrival. It will enrich the visitor experience by reducing traffic congestion at campgrounds, improving safety and eliminating uncertainty and frustration.”

Reservations will go live on Recreation.gov February 14 at 8 a.m. MST.