Your advice needed: “Should I buy this used RV?”

“I went to go check out a 1993 Ford Four Winds Class A 30’ motorhome, priced at $7,000. Before deciding to take the 2 1/2 hour trip to see it, I asked the seller if he’d be willing to negotiate the price to $6,000. He agreed.

“So I went to check it out today and found out that the WHOLE fridge is missing out of its compartment. All that is there is the freezer door. The seller doesn’t know if the pipes/wires that would be connected to a fridge work or not.

“Also, it took a jump and a few tries to get the RV to run. The lights turned on but I didn’t try the water. It has an Onan 500 generator which seems to be in good condition considering that eventually it turned on. The seller says it’s been sitting for a while.

“So, my question is: Should I walk away from this or is this a good deal for the make and model and year of the RV? Also, how much would it cost me to install an RV fridge?”

