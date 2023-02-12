‘Tesla of campers’ debuts. The insulation is made of what??

There was a time not long ago when the competition in the high end of the travel trailer market was limited to a few companies like Airstream and Silver Streak. The evolution of travel trailer innovation was slow and limited to things like build quality, towing weight, and four season capability.

Fast forward to the 2020s. It seems like every week brings news of evolved travel trailers and, in some instances, from manufacturers we’ve never heard of before. Toward the end of 2022, the RV industry saw new trailers from, as an example, Bowlus—visually stunning retro-modern electric RVs with a breathtaking price of $310,000!

More recently, a new brand, Aero Build, introduced the Coast RV, billed as “America’s most advanced, fully electric luxury RV” and “The Tesla of campers.”

Features of the Aero Build Coast

Aero Build claims the Coast is fully off-grid capable, with its 1,360 watts of solar power and 810 Ah lithium battery bank.

One of the Coast RV’s most innovative and notable features is its Havelock Wool Insulation.

Though the company currently stops short of advertising its trailer as “four season” capable, it does say that it “stays cool in the summer and warm in the winter, keeping the cabin operating at peak efficiency.”

Coast comes equipped with a Nebia by Moen™ water-saving shower that uses 50% less water. Like many RV manufacturers, Aero Build has addressed the vexed downside of RV waste disposal, the flush toilet and associated black water storage tank, with the Laveo™ Dry Flush toilet. The Dry Flush unit sequesters waste for disposal in foil-lined containers.

As its rival Airstream has done, Aero Build is installing Starlink RV Wi-Fi as standard equipment.

Perception of spaciousness

As a tiny travel trailer RVer, I was immediately impressed by the perception of spaciousness inside this 18-foot design. The kitchen and dining areas seem huge, in part due to the large panorama of windows surrounding them. The three-quarter-berth sleeping area, separated at a distance from the galley and salon, keeps the bed from overwhelming the living space, as it does in many smaller form factors.

The price of the Coast starts at $124,900, putting it definitely at the top of the pricing hierarchy for a small towable. But financing is offered through the Aero Build Coast RV website, with 20-year terms.

