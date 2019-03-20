Ah, camping! Your own outdoor movie theater!

By Chuck Woodbury

Ah, camping! Sitting under the stars by the campfire, telling scary ghost stores, making and eating yummy s’mores —marveling at the heavens above, a million stars, as the light of the fire fades.

But wait! That is so Stone Age! It’s 2019 — the age of your own outdoor movie theater! Better have some big ol’ boombox speakers for a realistic experience!

If this is your thing, well. . . that’s fine, just don’t camp next door to me (okay, wear your headphones, maybe that works). Read more at Winnebago Life.

Happy camping!