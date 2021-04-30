Some Airstream Class B RVs may show wrong GVWR

Airstream, Inc. (Airstream) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Interstate Class B motorhomes. The Federal Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) may have incorrect occupant cargo carrying capacity weight listed. The result is that the operator could overload the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.
As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 120, “Wheels and Rims-Other Than Passenger Cars” and 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.”
Remedy
Airstream will notify owners, and provide a new label, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 20, 2021. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-877-596-6505 or 1-937-596-6111 ext. 7401 or 7411.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
