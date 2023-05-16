Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Airstream recalls some motorhomes for fire danger concern

By RV Travel
Airstream is recalling certain 2023 Atlas motorhomes. The 16-gauge branch wires may be under-protected by a 20-amp fuse, which could allow the wiring to overheat in the event of a short circuit.

Wiring that overheats can increase the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury or worse.

Remedy
Dealers will replace the 20-amp fuse with a 5-amp fuse, and install a new circuit, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 4, 2023. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-877-596-6505 or 1-937-596-6111 ext. 7401 or 7411.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

