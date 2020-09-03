Airstream Touring Coach – What you need to know – Part Four

By Andy Pargh, The Gadget Guru

This is Part Four of a four-part series entitled, What You Need To Know About Airstream Touring Coaches. My guest for this series is Justin Humphreys, The Vice President of Sales of Airstream, Inc. If you missed the previous episodes, they can be found at www.GadgetGuru.com/Airstream or right here on RVtravel.com. Note: This is not a commercial and no payments were provided to me for the production of this video.

Part Four Contents:

RV Quality Control Issues

Social Media’s influence on manufacturers

Airstream’s relationship with Thor Industries

Weight Considerations

Towing a Car or Boat

Buying Safely During A Pandemic

Backlog – Are Airstream Sprinter Models Sold Out?

Is there a shortage of Sprinter chassis?

Final Thoughts on this series.

##RVT964