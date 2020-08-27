Airstream Touring Coach – What you need to know – Part Three

By Andy Pargh, The Gadget Guru

If you’re seeking a safe method of traveling during the pandemic, possibly a Mercedes Sprinter-based motorhome is something you’re considering. Having a vehicle with a toilet, shower, kitchen and ample room to sleep two has its benefits these days. Airstream is a top tier converter of Sprinter vans.

In this series, The Gadget Guru interviews Justin Humphreys, the Vice President of Sales of Airstream, Inc. Various topics are discussed regarding Airstream’s Sprinter Touring Coach Business as well as the specific models in the lineup. Note: This is not a commercial and no payments were provided to me for the production of this video.

Topics discussed in this episode:

– New Atlas Floor Plans?

– Atlas Tommy Bahama Option

– Atlas Diesel Generator Run Times

– Downsizing from a Class A – Pros and Cons

– Customization Options

– Air Conditioner Systems

– Power Consumption

– Mercedes Sprinter Enhanced Driving Features

– Safety – Sprinter vs Motorhome

– Air Ride vs Equalizers

Here’s Part Three of the Airstream Touring Coach Interview series:

##RVT963