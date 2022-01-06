20,000 Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta RV sites all gone, booked immediately

If you didn’t get your RV reservation last Wednesday, Jan. 5, for the Oct. 1-9, 2022, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta® you may be out of luck.

More than 20,000 RV reservations for the event were booked within an hour and a half of the reservation start time last Wednesday. By 10:30 a.m., they were gone.

At one point, according to organizers, there were more than 100,000 people on the reservation website struggling to find a spot.

Event organizers have added a wait list for those still interested in picking up an RV reservation, should there be cancellations. You can put your name on the waitlist by clicking here, or email rvspace@balloonfiesta.com.

The actual tickets for the Oct. 1-9 balloon event go on sale April 1.

