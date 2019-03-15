Amazing RV folds up, squeezes into van on the road

By Chuck Woodbury

Every week we come across another spectacular example of innovation in the RV world. This “camping house” is among the most unique we’ve seen.

The Hungarian-made ioCamper is stored inside a normal van during travel. But at the campsite it slides out, then unfolds for a spacious three-room living space.

But don’t rush out looking to buy one. It’s not yet in production. The company is looking for investors to be able to produce additional units to take to RV shows and other exhibitions to attract backing to mass produce the unique campers.

To appreciate this, watch the short video. And if you’ve got some money to spare and want to invest, click here to the company’s website.