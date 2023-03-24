America’s Outdoor Recreation Act likely to pass this time

The U.S. Senate again considers America’s Outdoor Recreation Act (AORA), which aims to “modernize public campgrounds and ensure increased access to public lands.”

The legislation was introduced in 2022 as the Outdoor Recreation Act but was still tied up in the Energy and Natural Resources Committee when the session ended.

The bipartisan package incorporates several ground-breaking recreation bills, including the Outdoor Recreation Act, the Simplifying Outdoor Access for Recreation Act, the Recreation-Not-Red-Tape Act, the Gateway Community and Recreation Enhancement Act, the Federal Interior Lands Media Act, the Biking on Long-Distance Trails Act, and others.

Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources summarizes AORA

According to a joint statement issued by Sen. Manchin and Barrasso, America’s Outdoor Recreation Act would:

Direct the Department of the Interior and the Forest Service to establish a pilot program for public-private partnership agreements to modernize campgrounds on Federal land.

Ensure that land managers consider outdoor recreation alongside other uses of Federal land by directing the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to consider ways to improve recreation when developing and revising land management plans.

Support rural communities adjacent to recreation areas by providing technical and financial assistance to local businesses, including hotels, campgrounds, and restaurants, to support visitation.

Direct the Forest Service to issue guidance for recreational climbing in designated Wilderness Areas and require the Forest Service and BLM to establish new shooting ranges on National Forests and BLM land.

Aim to modernize recreation sites by directing agencies to work with the Department of Commerce to construct broadband internet infrastructure at certain recreation sites.

Direct the Federal land management agencies to identify opportunities to extend the period recreation areas on Federal land are open to the public during shoulder seasons.

You can access the full text of the bill here.

Bipartisan support for the outdoor recreation industry

America’s Outdoor Recreation Act has garnered strong support from both sides. The initiative acknowledges the importance of the outdoor recreation economic sector, which contributes approximately $862 billion to the U.S. economy annually and supports 4.5 million jobs.

Investments in outdoor infrastructure

The Act also calls for the federal government to invest in the nation’s outdoor recreation infrastructure, including expanding and maintaining public lands, trails, campgrounds, and waterways. Additionally, the legislation will prioritize creating new outdoor recreation opportunities in economically disadvantaged communities, ensuring equitable access to nature for all Americans.

Promoting conservation and environmental stewardship

America’s Outdoor Recreation Act recognizes the importance of preserving the natural resources that support the outdoor recreation industry. The legislation calls for the development of best practices for the sustainable use of public lands and waters and strategies to minimize the environmental impacts of outdoor activities.

“America’s Outdoor Recreation Act is crucial to the RV and wider outdoor recreation industries. It remains a significant factor in making sustainable improvements to our nation’s campgrounds and improving the experiences of current and future RVers,” said Craig Kirby, President & CEO of the RV Industry Association. “Our government affairs team will continue to advocate for America’s Outdoor Recreation Act, and we call on Congress for its swift passage.”

