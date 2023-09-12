Andersen trailer jack blocks broke. Why?

Today, in one of my RV Facebook groups, I was asked by an RV owner what could have caused this to happen with their Andersen trailer jack block. Yikes!

I explained that this was the first time I had ever seen this happen. I went right away to the Andersen website to confirm the lifetime warranty. I also wanted to see if there was anything in their Q&A section or warning on the buckets. The only thing I found was the weight limit each block can hold up is up to 6,000 lbs., which would total 12,000 lbs.

I can see in the picture that there was wood underneath the surface of the bucket. I’m not sure if the wood failed or slipped causing the bucket to slide or set unlevel and break it like that.

I also asked the RV owner if the leveling jack legs in the rear were accidentally operated in order to pick up the unit or over-lift the unit? I didn’t get a reply back; however, others in the group had stated that they had buckets crack from them sitting on uneven surfaces or rocky surfaces.

Here is the basic information listed about the product. The Trailer Jack Block offers 5th wheel and RV stabilization, all while reducing stress on your jacks. The built-in magnets instantly attach to the jack, so there is no need to double-check and adjust each block.

Each block holds up to 6,000 lbs., or 1,500 lbs. when double-stacked

8″ tall x 12″ diameter base x 10″ diameter top

Made in the USA

Covered under a lifetime warranty

We sell these in our repair shop store and recently came across a new snap pad that works with the Andersen Trailer Jack Block.

After seeing this photo, we have a new reason to start recommending these SnapPads base products. These increase the stability, grip, and durability of the plastic leveling bucket setups.

When using Andersen trailer jack blocks, please make sure the ground is free from any debris or rocks. If we find anything else I will share it at a later date.

We have had a good working relationship with Andersen. I would like to add that for any issue that we came across, the staff at Andersen has been great to work with. We have only had two occasions in the past few years where we asked for a parts warranty and it was due to physical damage by the customer on a hitch.

Join me in this video below to see why we like Andersen.

Here is a link to submit it if you have any product issues to Andersen for warranty submission.

