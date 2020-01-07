Another nomination for “longest RV”

We received this photo from reader John Blake. He wrote:

We have been RVing for 20+ years, starting with a 1981 Starcraft tent trailer. We now have a 2004 36’ National Sea Breeze.

“Last summer we took our first 4-week-long trip. One night we stayed in Concordia, Kansas, and there was a midget car race happening. There were some very long RVs there for the race. This one was in a Walmart lot overnight, because it wouldn’t fit in the RV park. I paced it off at 90’, and there were about 6 others between 55′ and 80’. I was impressed.”

Here’s the RV. Have you seen something even longer? Send it to editor@rvtravel.com .