By Chuck Woodbury

Here’s another take on the “Campground of the Future” as presented by KOA at the recent RVX Industry Show (and Lovefest) in Salt Lake City. In case you missed my first impression of this, click here.

The hosts of this video (below) are my friends Mike and Jennifer Wendland, who seemed to take the whole idea hook, line and sinker, even though, in my opinion, the concepts are wacko. I wrote Mike to give him my five cents’ worth, but surprisingly he still likes me (I think).

I left a comment on the video on YouTube. I wrote:

This is fantasy. While every one of these “campgrounds” would be technically possible, they absolutely make no sense financially because of the enormous cost of building them. Remember, most KOAs are mom and pop businesses, and do you really think they have millions of dollars to create some of these parks?

A normal RV park today, built from scratch, costs about $10,000 to $25,000 per space, plus the cost of the land (hence, why so many KOAs are by train tracks).

Okay, maybe there are some rich people out there — or will be one day –, who could build one of these dream parks. But a campsite would need to be $500 a night for them to earn a profit.