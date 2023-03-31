Arches National Park implements timed entry system for visitors

Starting Saturday, April 1, 2023, Arches National Park will implement a pilot, temporary timed entry system to access the park. From April 1 to October 31, 2023, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily, visitors will need to purchase a timed entry reservation in advance to enter the park. Visitors have been able to purchase reservations on a first-come, first-served basis on Recreation.gov since January 10, 2023. Reservations are released three months in advance in monthly blocks according to the following schedule:

April reservations (April 1–30) opened January 10.

May reservations (May 1–31) opened February 1.

June reservations (June 1–30) opened March 1.

July reservations (July 1–31) open April 1.

August reservations (August 1–31) open May 1.

September reservations (September 1–30) open June 1.

October reservations (October 1–31) open July 1.

After booking a reservation, visitors will receive a timed entry ticket. Timed entry tickets will be required to enter the park from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and will allow visitors to enter during a one-hour specified window of availability. After entering, visitors may stay in the park for the remainder of the day. Ticket holders may exit and re-enter the park on the same day with a correctly validated ticket.

For those without early reservations, a limited number of additional tickets will be available for purchase at 6 p.m. MDT on the day before entry through Recreation.gov. Tickets must be purchased online or by calling Recreation.gov before entering the park and will not be available at the park entrance. Timed entry tickets will not be required for those with camping permits, backcountry permits, Fiery Furnace permits, special use permits, concessions contracts, or commercial use authorizations. Tickets may sell out quickly, and visitors are encouraged to plan ahead.

Between 2011 and 2021, visitation to Arches National Park grew more than 73 percent, from just over 1 million to over 1.8 million visitors per year. This increase in visitor use creates congestion and crowding that can negatively impact public safety, visitor experiences, and park resources. During times of peak congestion, the park has had to temporarily close its gates until crowding has lessened. With timed entry, however, temporary closures are not typically required. Managed access systems like timed entry help distribute visitation throughout the day and season to provide reliable access while protecting the park.

For more information, please visit this page. Details and updates will also be posted on the Arches National Park Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

