Arizona issues Silver Alert for missing RVer

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

An 82-year-old Arizona RVer has gone missing, evidently with his motorhome. Arizona authorities have put out a Silver Alert for George McLean, last seen January 27 in Chandler, Arizona, near Service Road 87 and Ray Road.

While the 27th marked the last sighting of George, has family says they chatted with him by phone on January 30. At that time he told the family he was headed to Green Valley in his 1977 Toyota motorhome. The photo we’ve included is NOT McLean’s machine, but is used to give readers an idea of what to look for. The motorhome in question is green in color. Mclean’s motorhome bears Arizona plate GBC707.

Mr. McLean is 5’11” tall, has brown eyes, and is bald. He does have health conditions for which he takes medications. Green Valley is a locale off Interstate 19, south of Tucson, Arizona. If you have any information on this man, please call 911 or the Chandler Police at 480-782-4130.