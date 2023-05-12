Some Arkansas residents opt for drug addicts over RVers

Hot Springs, Arkansas, has a drug problem. Described as a “magnet for crime,” Shorecrest Lake Cottages is a 4-acre patch on a lake in Hot Springs. It sports more than 30 old, “dilapidated” cottages where locals dismay that drug addicts hang out, and at times, toss hypodermic needles onto neighboring property. It seems everyone agrees there’s a problem. But when new owners offered to tear down the cottages and upgrade the property, it turned out that locals would prefer drug addicts to RVers.

Property with an “atrocious reputation”

When Roxanne and Gilbert Garret bought the Shorecrest Lake Cottages property, they thought they were investing in an income-producing property. Little did they know. Testifying before the local Board of Directors, Gilbert Garret said, “What we didn’t know at that time is that the property had an atrocious reputation.” He added they later found law enforcement had been called about the place more than 90 times in the last two years. “The people who live there were not a good group. It’s the reputation that keeps these people coming back and back.”

What’s an honest-hearted landlord to do? The Garrets asked the Board to allow them to tear down the “cottages,” clean the property up, and turn it into an RV park. On May 2, the Board of Directors of Hot Springs opened the idea up to public testimony.

“Crime magnets”

It didn’t take long for it to be clear that some locals would apparently prefer drug addicts to RVers. Three-plus hours of testimony soundly ruled out the idea. RV parks are crime magnets. RVs would run over the little ones who fish from the side of the road nearby. A nearby condo owner was adamant that the RVers would surely barge in and use the condo swimming pool and sauna. It wasn’t clear if they might come au-naturel, but he prophesied that if RVers were allowed, some would develop the persona of “Cousin Eddie,” apparently referencing Randy Quaid’s character in “National Lampoon’s Vacation.” You can see the entire hearing on YouTube.

Not everyone shared such negative sentiments. The closest neighbor was strongly in favor of allowing the renewal project to go through. She’s the one who’s tired of finding drug paraphernalia in her yard. She’s also sad that her kids won’t allow her grandchildren to visit. Why? Because of the crummy element at Shorecrest Lake Cottages.

And the solitary “yes” voter on the Board of Directors made a valiant attempt to turn the tide. Director Erin Holliday said in her view, the Garret’s had done all in their power to meet what would be considered reasonable requirements. And as to the kiddies getting mowed down? “If for whatever reason, people, including children, are encouraged to stand adjacent to a highly-trafficked area, perhaps we need to look at something there to protect the pedestrians,” she said. “That is not the onus of this applicant. That’s perhaps a safety issue we need to look at.”

“Profitable just like it is”

The Garrets’ proposal for a new RV park was shot down on a vote of six-to-one. Interestingly, the directors’ stand ran completely in opposition to the recommendations of the city’s own planning commission and planning and development department, both of which had said the plan should be approved.

And how do the Garrets feel, now that the city—and its governmental leaders—have spoken? These evidently preferring drug addicts to RVers? “Shorecrest is very profitable just like it is,” Roxanne Garret told the Board of Directors. “The 31 structures may attract a bad element, however, that element pays their rent. This change is not being done to increase the property’s income. The only reason we started this was to address the city’s concern about the high crime rate on the property.”

