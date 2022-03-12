RV Review: The Armadillo Conquistador F is a $1.4 million overlanding 8WD motorhome

As a form of travel, overlanding is growing in popularity. And there are a number of RVs that are aimed specifically at the overlanding world including the AEONrv, the AT Overland Aterra XL, the EarthRoamer HD on the large side, and the TruckHouse BCT Overlander on the smaller side. But none of those is quite like the Armadillo Conquistador F.

What it is

The Armadillo Conquistador F is an absolute beast of an RV that has four axles, each with gigantic Michelin® 14.00R20 XZL™ all-terrain tires. Each axle is driven on the MAN chassis, meaning this is a machine for people with a lot of money to go places where others can’t.

How much money? About $1.4 million bucks. Well, $1,360,000 to be precise. But that’s not so bad when you think that you would spend the same on this Newmar King Aire and not have nearly as impressive a rig as this.

That lowly Newmar doesn’t have eight-wheel-drive, for example. Nor does it have an upper patio.

Armadillo Conqueror 1 of 9

Upper patio

That’s right. The upper deck on this rig has a roof that can be raised. That reveals an upper patio deck that features a U-shaped dinette as well as a full upstairs kitchen that duplicates the induction cooktop of the lower kitchen. There’s also a cooler-style fridge up here—so nothing’s missing.

That includes a giant TV on one end that sort of folds up as the top is raised and salutes into position on the far end of the space.

The flooring, table and counter tops are a gorgeous wood surface. It’s just a great place to come and spend time. In fact, should you take this on a safari, what better way to sneer at the lions and such than from up here? And if you have the right leaves, perhaps a giraffe might step up for a snack. You’re right at giraffe head level.

Roads and the lack thereof

This thing is pretty incredible what with the eight-wheel-drive and all. But it can also go through water up to four feet deep without batting an eye. There are 210 gallons of diesel fuel aboard, so you could travel some 1,400 miles before having to fill up.

Oh, yeah. So you don’t have to get out your own calculator, that’s about six-and-one-half miles per gallon of diesel. And, again, that’s about a grand for a fill-up with fuel prices where they are now.

What’s inside the Armadillo Conquistador F

If you’re into counting, count two kitchens, three refrigerators, and two really huge TVs. There’s also a combo washer-dryer aboard.

Interestingly, the roof that covers the upstairs terrace is also loaded with solar. So you don’t necessarily have to tap into that pricey diesel just to enjoy all the comforts of home.

MAN … What a chassis

The chassis on this is built by German truck and bus manufacturer MAN. While we don’t really see this brand here in the U.S., you do see it in much of the rest of the world. The company makes everything from medium-duty trucks to big buses and heavy-duty trucks. It’s not unusual to see a semi tractor with the MAN brand on it in much of the world.

Like its biggest rival, Mercedes-Benz, MAN also builds trucks that are very capable off-road. Mercedes-Benz is very famous for their Unimog line and this, sort of, competes with that.

Can you get an Armadillo Conquistador F?

Ah, yes. The conundrum of how to get one. Since 2005, MAN has provided their mondo all-terrain-capable platform to Chinese company Zhejiang Ruiye Special Vehicles to produce Armadillo campers. But they only sell these in China. Period.

Whether you could go there, wait the approximately eight months to get one, and then bring it back to the U.S. is not something I have the answer to. But you can be darned sure that if you did show up at an overlanding event with this thing, you would probably be the coolest cat in the whole place.

Now, the company does make other overlanding rigs, but nothing quite like this.

