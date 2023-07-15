Saturday, July 15, 2023

Can campgrounds outlaw drones? Should they?

By Gail Marsh
A drone flying above a campground

“I can’t stand the constant buzzing!” Walt complained. “I want to hear the birds, not that ridiculous noise!”

Lynnie agreed. “I don’t like being watched. And my dog won’t stop barking at it!”

Not everyone noticed when the newest campground folks arrived, but most RVers noticed their drone. That’s because if the dad wasn’t flying it, the teens would take turns.

“Can’t campgrounds outlaw drones?” Walt wondered.

Regulating drones

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (drones) are not allowed in any of our National Parks. FAA Policy Memorandum 14-05 strictly prohibits the launching, landing, or operation of unmanned aircraft in National Parks’ airspace, with very few exceptions. (You must be licensed, apply, and receive authorization from the FAA.)

Drone restrictions also apply to rivers, trails, monuments, battlefields, and any other designated place within the National Park Service (NPS). State and local parks and communities set their own drone regulations and restrictions. When in doubt, always check with authorities.

Penalties

In case you’re wondering if using your drone to take a one-of-a-kind closeup photo of George Washington’s nose on Mount Rushmore may be worth the risk, forget it! Penalties for unauthorized drone usage can mean up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine. Ouch!

Back to the campfire

Lynnie plans to complain to the campground manager about the drone in the campground. She says, “It disrupts the peace and quiet. I paid for my campsite and that includes the airspace directly above my RV site parameters.”

Ron entered the conversation. “I can see I’m outnumbered here, but I learned to fly drones at a campground much like this one. My uncle took me camping and let me practice with his UAS. It never occurred to me that it might bother anyone. Maybe before you talk to the campground manager, you should just tell the guy how you feel.”

What do you think about drones in campgrounds?

Have you ever camped where drones were allowed? Tell us about your experience in the comments below. Then take the poll: Should drones be allowed at community and privately-owned campgrounds?

Last time in “Around the Campfire”:

Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh is an avid RVer and occasional work camper. Retired from 30+ years in the field of education as an author and educator, she now enjoys sharing tips and tricks that make RVing easier and more enjoyable.
Comments

