Ask Dave: If my slide outs are motor-driven, which part should I lube?

Answers to questions about RV Repair and Maintenance from RV expert Dave Solberg, author of the RV Handbook and the managing editor of the RV Repair Club. This column appears Monday through Saturday in the RV Travel and RV Daily Tips newsletters. (Sign up for an email reminder for each new issue if you do not already receive one.) Today Dave discusses a motor-driven slide outs.

Dear Dave,

My Tiffin slide outs are motor-driven. What do I lube? I have top and bottom tracks and two rollers inside. —Ed

Dear Ed,

To provide specific information on maintenance and lubrication recommendations we need the make of your slide mechanism as well as the year. There are more than 8 different mechanisms used with most of them being owned by Lippert Components Inc (LCI). If you have a top and bottom track that looks like the photo below, it is a Schwintek electric model.

Schwintek slide out mechanism

This unit has two motors located on the upper bearing block, one on each side, that run off the house battery. A coupler is located just under the motor and rotates the spur gear that moves the track, which runs on gibs located underneath the spur gear. The lower bearing block does not have a motor; however, it does have the coupler and gibs that also need to be lubricated. LCI does not recommend lubricating the rail or track as this will cause a slippery surface and actually damage the rail. They do recommend keeping it clean of any debris, dust, or dirt using a rag. The only parts that do require occasional lubrication are the coupler and gibs.

The coupler is located above the spur gear that runs parallel with the gear rack and is accessible by pulling back the rubber seal both on the outside and inside of the rig. LCI recommends using CRC Power Lubricating Lube with PTFE, or Kwikee KwikLube with the attached tube. Pull back the rubber gasket and spray the upper coupler inside and out. The second location is the gib with the gear rack and bearing block runs located underneath the spur gear. A couple of quick shots is all it takes.

No other lubrication of the slide out is needed. However, LCI also recommends checking the rollers to make sure they are rolling free and do not have any obstructions or are “gummed up” with pet hair and such.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

Ask it here. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response.

Read more from Dave here.

Dave Solberg worked at Winnebago for 15 years developing the dealer training program, as marketing manager, and conducting shows. As the owner of Passport Media Creations, Dave has developed several RV dealer training programs, the RV Safety Training program for The Recreation Vehicle Safety and Education Foundation, and the accredited RV Driving Safety program being conducted at rallies and shows around the country. Dave is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiasts.

##RVDT1658