Ask Dave: What advice would you give to someone buying a used RV?

Dear Dave,

We are about to purchase a Starcraft Launch Ultra Lite travel trailer to go full-time. We’re in our 60s. We need alllllll the information on what to know before buying this used unit, please. What are the most important things to check out in order to buy this RV? Thank you! —Lynn

Dear Lynn,

Whether you are purchasing the travel trailer from a dealer or private owner, I would go through it with a fine-tooth comb and have it inspected by a certified RVIA technician. Here are the things that need to be verified:

The unit has no leaks! The best test is to have someone with a Sealtech machine run the test as it will find the smallest of leaks by drawing air inside the rig to pressurize it and then soak it down with soapy water to find the air bubbles. You can initially look for leaks by opening every compartment inside the rig and looking at the entire roof-to-sidewall joint, front cap-to-roof “J” channel joint, back wall, and all around the floor. Open the slide room and check for soft flooring as well as any soft flooring throughout the rig.

You did not mention how old the unit is, so I would check the roof material to make sure it was properly cleaned and conditioned and check the sidewall for any delamination. Check around the roof air conditioner to verify the spring-loaded bolts were tightened yearly so the gasket is properly seated. Look for delamination under windows, and along the floor level. Open all the compartments and look for leaks.

Perform a pressure test on the water system. You can use an air compressor set at 40 psi with a gauge, pressurize it, then let it sit for 30 minutes and see if it maintains pressure.

Run all appliances in every mode and have an RVIA-certified technician perform a propane test for water column pressure. The refrigerator needs to have not only a performance test on both 120-volt and propane, but it must also be verified to not have a cooling unit plugged, which requires a 24-hour test.

Since it is a trailer, have the bearings, axle, and brakes checked as well as the tires for tread and uneven wear. And get the unit weighed and find out what carrying capacity you have before getting to Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR).

Then have the entire 12-volt and 120-volt system tested and get the batteries verified they have not gotten sulfated.

Then before you go full-timing, take a shake-down cruise at a campground close to home so you can find out if anything needs to be addressed and you can become comfortable with how things operate. More than 50 percent of the service calls Coach-Net gets are from owners not knowing how the systems work. I have heard horror stories of people buying a rig and taking off on a long journey or full-timing only to have issues happen and no place to get them fixed. Learn everything you can before hitting the road.

I don’t mean to scare you, but be prepared. Let’s see what other advice our readers have for you. Readers?

