Is an after-market paint protection on an RV worth the money?

We just purchased a new trailer and it has been recommended that we get Platinum Shield Paint Protection applied to the manufacturer’s RV paint job to protect it from yellowing. Does this make sense, and are many owners having this product applied to their new vehicles? —Walter

Since you did not provide a make, model, and year of your new trailer, it’s hard to determine what type of RV paint scheme you have. It could be full body paint, a combination of paint and decals, or just decals. However, with all of these, the underlying material is a fiberglass skin typically produced by Filon/Kemlite (Crane Composites).

Over the years there have been dozens of aftermarket paint protection products with most coming from the automotive industry. Typically they are a spray-on polymer, which is designed to coat the unit and provide protection from fading and also scratches.

RV paint, fiberglass, and decals

If you have a full-body paint job, typically there are a couple of layers of the actual paint and then a variety of layers of clear coat. Most trailers only have one or two layers and this clear coat can fade when exposed to the sun. The front end of trailers is the most affected as they are exposed longer to the harsh UV rays of the sun. Just like a car, some type of UV protection is required to keep the paint and clear coat looking new.

Fiberglass starts with fibers and resin in sheet stock and a clear finish added called gelcoat. Back in the 1990s, most manufacturers had very little gelcoat, but rather had a matte finish on the panel that would hide waves and imperfections. Then the market wanted an automotive “shiny” finish, so more layers of gelcoat were added and the more glossy the sidewall became. The matte finish fiberglass would start to fade and turn a pink color if not protected, while the gelcoat version would get cloudy and chalky. Decals are manufactured with two different materials and can last 3-7 years.

Is RV paint protection worth the money?

Almost every dealer and service center offers some type of paint and fabric protection as an aftermarket application. Check any RV forum and you will find strong opinions both for and against. Also, if you ask any dealer, they will definitely tell you it is worth the money. Of course, they make more money spraying about $50 worth of product!

One thing I do know is the outside appearance of your RV is the number one item that affects resale value. The more it is faded and looks rough, the harder it is to sell and the less money you will get for it, no matter how well the rest has been maintained. So I do feel it is important to properly treat the exterior of your rig. However, I am not a big fan of shelling out thousands of dollars for a spray-on application. In fact, consumer reports and automotive publications state these aftermarket protections are not worth the money; rather, a good wax with UV protection is sufficient.

The recommendation from Crane Composites

Filon/Kemlite, a product of Crane Composites, the largest provider of the fiberglass outer skin, recommends Meguiar’s: #56 Boat and RV Pure Wax. This has a UV protection, and they recommend it every six months depending on how much it is exposed to direct sunlight.

Here is where the discussion turns to why some owners decide to go with the paint protection. Who washes and waxes their RV every six months? Not me! I believe Crane Composites is putting a little added protection to their warranty as they cannot determine how much exposure any RV will get.

I have talked with several RV owners that wax the unit once a year or more frequently, and keep the unit covered when not in use. The units look new even 10 years later.

Plus, I have seen units that came from California and Arizona that look 25 years old in just a few years.

The bottom line in your case is what is the cost and what is the warranty? If it is guaranteed to not fade or discolor for 10 years, it’s probably worth the investment. Let’s see what our readers have found in the past. Readers?

