Ask Dave: Should there be an anode rod in our RV’s water heater?

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. Today he discusses an anode rod in the water heater.



Dear Dave,

We have a 2018 Vanleigh Vilano 325RL with an Atwood heater. It had no anode rod. Last April we had our holding tanks and the water heater professionally cleaned at the Vanleigh Rally. The technician said it would be beneficial to have an anode rod in our tank and he installed one. What say you, yes or no? —Bob

Dear Bob,

Got your question on our recently created forum and even though I commented in the forum, I thought it was a good topic to dig into deeper!

Residential water heaters are typically made with an inner tank of steel coated with a ceramic or glass-like material to keep it from rusting. An anode rod made of magnesium or aluminum is used to act as a sacrificial metal or surface for corrosive ions in the water to attack and corrode it rather than the tank.

The two main types of RV water heaters have tanks that are either made of aluminum, like your Atwood, or are steel-coated with a ceramic or glass-like material such as the Suburban.

Atwood claims the aluminum tank resists the corrosion commonly found in the other type of tank and does not require an anode rod. Suburban has a magnesium anode rod installed to reduce damage to the tank. Both are designed to prevent rusting and corrosion.

Keep in mind the water coming from the campground source will typically be harder well water and not municipally treated like you would find in your home. That means it will have higher concentrations of minerals such as magnesium and calcium.

Both Suburban and Atwood can be affected by these minerals as they settle in the bottom of the tank and can not only clog your water heater but can limit the heating capabilities as well. Simply draining the water heater periodically will not get all the sediment out as the drain hole is usually slightly above the true bottom. Having it flushed professionally is one way to keep your tank clean.

You can flush it yourself with a water heater flush tube and a garden hose. Connect the flush tube to a garden hose and insert it in the drain hole after you have drained the tank.

You can find one on Amazon here.

You can also run white vinegar into the system through a winterizing hose and flush again.

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have started a new forum link for Ask Dave here. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response.

Click to visit Dave’s forum.

##RVDT1737