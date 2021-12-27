Ask Dave: How can I get better AM reception in my RV?

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. Today he discusses radio reception in an RV.



Dear Dave,

I have an Outback trailer that has very poor AM reception. I have checked the cables and antenna but nothing seems to help. Is the radio poor quality? Should I look to replace it with a better quality radio? FM reception is a little better, but I like AM to listen to baseball, hockey and football games. Any suggestions? —Jim

Dear Jim,

Usually the quality of the antenna is more important for reception than the radio, and most RV manufacturers use the cheapest antenna available. Or they use an antenna that is designed for superior FM reception as they feel nobody listens to AM anymore. I am not familiar with the Outback in this regard; however, I would assume the antenna is up on the roof. There are several AM specific antennas available that have a coil design that advertise a better signal. I have not tried them, but the reviews do look good.

Antenna placement on RVs

Over the years I have found that some of the antennas mounted to the fiberglass front cap have poor reception as they are not grounded well enough. I know that Winnebago developed a harness that brought a ground wire off the antenna wire inside the cab to ground to the frame back in the day. Also, some manufacturers placed the antenna on the side of the rig mounted into the “A” pillar or internal metal framework of the sidewall to provide a ground. I would start by looking at a better antenna which you could connect to the cable on top and see if it helps. Try mounting it temporarily to an awning rail or other metal base. If it doesn’t work better, take it back.

This photo is the radio antenna on a 2017 Keystone Raptor 5th Wheel Toy Hauler we worked on. You can see the “whip” part of the antenna is gone. This type of antenna has been used as it extends higher than the traditional rubber antennas and the spring at the bottom allows it to bend back and forth in low clearance situations. The issue is … this is not a good antenna, even with the top part attached!

A portable antenna would be best

A better option is the rubber molded models that can be mounted at the top or on the side. However, if it is mounted to the side, it might not have good reception if the signal tower is on the other side of the rig. The best results would be to have a portable antenna that you could move to a desired location wherever you camp. Some AM radio stations go to low power at night or even switch signal towers. To find the best direction for the station you want, go to www.radio-locator.com and punch in your zip code.

Other options for radio reception

You do have other options for radio reception such as satellite subscriptions like SiriusXM, Dish Network, DIRECTV, and others. If you have access to Wi-Fi from either the campsite or a hotspot, chances are the AM station you are looking for has a website and you could get access through that.

