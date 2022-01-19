Ask Dave: Can I connect a portable propane tank to my RV’s outside quick propane connect?

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. Today he discusses a portable propane tank.



Dear Dave,

I have a 2018 Winnebago 29VE that has a quick propane connect for a grill at the back. Is it possible to take a portable propane tank with a regulator and a quick connect adapter and plug it into the adapter in the back to run the RV stove and refrigerator when the main tank is empty? —Alan

Dear Alan,

One thing that keeps me motivated is the questions that come out of left field and require a lot of research. The first thing I did to answer your question was visit the Winnebago website, as they have outstanding documentation schematics for everything. Here is the page showing your LP system:

Then I found the quick disconnect you are looking to connect to:

Then I clicked on the illustrated parts list for the actual connection:

Not a recommended use for portable propane tanks

What I was trying to find was a one-way valve or backflow prevention device that would not allow the flow of propane back through this device. There is nothing in the documentation that indicates this, so I went to my best LP tech source, Manchester Tank. Manchester Tank manufactures the ASME tank used on your rig, and typically helped design most of the components in the system. I got an answer that I suspected: “I would never recommend connecting any external LP storage device to that connection!” He recommended a device installed at the tank commonly referred to as “Extend-A-Stay”. More on that in just a minute…

So, I contacted my Winnebago tech contact and got the same disclaimer: “That is not its intended use and I would not recommend it.” He also cautioned that the shut off is at the ASME tank and could be dangerous.

However, there are many RVers that park their rigs at a campground permanently and need to have the onboard ASME tank filled, without needing to pack everything up and go to the LP filling station. Here is what is commonly referred to as Extend-A-Stay that can be installed at the ASME tank and have the 2-stage regulator connected to it.

You can find it on Amazon here.

