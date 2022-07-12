Ask Dave: RV’s entry floor soft from leak. Who can fix it?

Dear Dave,

We had a leak that has resulted in a soft floor around the entry to our camper. The dealer replaced the door gasket and added some sheet metal over the soft part but the soft area has grown. To repair a floor, does the camper need to go back to the manufacturer typically? Or can a fairly handy guy manage it? Or can such a repair be handled by some RV techs? —Ed, 2018 Riverside Retro 189R

Dear Ed,

I don’t think the rig needs to go back to the factory as the repair should be fairly easy to do by a dealer or service technician. I would start by going back to the dealer that did the original repair, as they obviously did not pull the flooring back to inspect the severity of the damage.

From what I can tell by photos and other info in brochures and such, the flooring is a chipboard design that can separate when it gets wet. I cannot tell if they also have the floor insulated and reinforced with either wood or aluminum framework.

Rotten floor from roof leak

We had a similar situation with the 1997 Forest River Salem we renovated for RV Repair Club. This unit had a huge roof leak that ran down the front seam and ruined the flooring in the front kitchen area. When George peeled the flooring off, it was quite a sight of rotten particle board and wood joists.

I’m not sure how the dealer added sheet metal without looking at the wood and substructure.

As I stated earlier, contact the dealership and have it inspected, they should rework this the correct way. I would peel the flooring back, cut out the soft material back at a supporting frame on all sides, and replace it with superior wood flooring.

