Ask Dave: How do I check the drip tube on my Everchill fridge?

Dear Dave,

I have an Everchill refrigerator in my Forest River Puma fifth wheel. There is no outside access panel to check the drain tube. This unit also does not use a chimney. How do I check the drip tube for blockage or disconnection? —Al

Dear Al,

There are so many new products and technologies coming into the market that it’s hard to keep up with them all! Everchill is not a new product and the technology is over 90 years old. However, it is new to the RV industry, as more companies are offering a compressor-driven version rather than the absorption models. Way Interglobal is the distributor for the Everchill product line and has been supplying the RV industry for more than 10 years.

According to a company representative, the 12-volt compressor-driven Everchill model produces less cavity heat, cools down faster, and does not need to be vented, so they can be placed just about anywhere in a floorplan. And just like a residential compressor-driven refrigerator, they are auto-defrosting and do not need a drain tube or catch basin. That is also why you do not have an outside access panel.

It’s a pretty impressive unit and company. They have gotten quite a bit of press lately, also, with new warehouse facilities in Elkhart and a driven customer service approach. And the price on Amazon for an Everchill refrigerator is a fraction of a comparable absorption model!

According to the rep, they have tested operations of over 43 hours holding cooling temperatures on one group 27 battery! Check out the video here.

